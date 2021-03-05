 What is your favorite water sport? | Lifestyle | DW | 05.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What is your favorite water sport?

Diving, sailing, or surfing? Apart from relaxing at the beach, many people enjoy being active at the seaside or lake. Which water sport would you choose?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Wassersport

To Anna von Boetticher, being under water provides a feeling of freedom. As one of the world's best freedivers, she delves deep into the sea, often at possibly record-breaking depths.
Have you ever tried diving? Or do you prefer doing other water sports when you're at the seaside or lake? We would like to know: Which is your favorite water sport? We're excited to hear your answers! With a bit of luck, you could win an exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies.

This is my favorite water sport: 

Diving
Swimming
Surfing
Sailing
Standup Paddleboarding
Other: (please specify)

The deadline for entries is March 12, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Advertisement
Golden and Silver Bear awards

Berlin's Golden Bear award goes to 'Loony Porn'

As the Berlinale's "Industry Event" comes to an end, the jury has revealed the Golden and Silver Bears winners. The awards ceremony will follow in June.  

Poster: Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo

'Christiane F.' drama on heroin abuse gets a TV remake

With the series "Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo," Amazon Prime revisits the bestselling biographic novel and movie based on a teenager's story of addiction.  

Jendrik Sigwart

Eurovision Song Contest: Jendrik Sigwart sings for Germany

Over the past years, Germany has been landing in the last positions at the Eurovision Song Contest. With his song "I don't feel hate," Jendrik Sigwart is the country's new hope.  

UK Edinburgh airport - empty trollies at the check-in counters

European travel restrictions: Non-essential travel curbed

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many countries worldwide continue to restrict entry and most travel remains discouraged. DW Travel offers a brief recap of what rules apply in the EU — and how to get the latest info.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  