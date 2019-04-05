What is your favorite summer fashion trend?

This year’s fashionable men are back to wearing Hawaiian shirts, but with a slightly different print than usual. Polo shirts have also made a comeback. They’re best combined with sandals or sneakers. Dressing for the summer heat isn’t just a challenge for office workers. Are loud colors better, or muted shades like navy blue and grey? If you like bold, this year’s favorites hues are lemon and lime! That’s what models have been presenting on the catwalks in Paris. What’s your favorite summer style this year? How do you dress best to beat the heat? Send us a photo of your favorite summer fashion.

We can’t wait to see what you’ve come up with in your pictures. As a thank-you, we’re raffling off a Euromaxx wristwatch. The contest ends July 7th, 2019, at 12 o’clock UTC, and our decisions are final.