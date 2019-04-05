 What is your favorite summer fashion trend? | Euromaxx | DW | 27.06.2019

Euromaxx

What is your favorite summer fashion trend?

Athletic, comfortable, colorful and playful: that’s summer fashion! How do you dress to beat the heat? In hot pants or Bermudas? In trendy lemon yellow? In sneakers or sandals? Send us a photo of your 2019 summer style!

DW EMX Zuschaueraktion KW 26 Modetrend Sommer

This year’s fashionable men are back to wearing Hawaiian shirts, but with a slightly different print than usual. Polo shirts have also made a comeback. They’re best combined with sandals or sneakers. Dressing for the summer heat isn’t just a challenge for office workers. Are loud colors better, or muted shades like navy blue and grey? If you like bold, this year’s favorites hues are lemon and lime! That’s what models have been presenting on the catwalks in Paris. What’s your favorite summer style this year? How do you dress best to beat the heat? Send us a photo of your favorite summer fashion.

We can’t wait to see what you’ve come up with in your pictures. As a thank-you, we’re raffling off a Euromaxx wristwatch. The contest ends July 7th, 2019, at 12 o’clock UTC, and our decisions are final.

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Modetrends 2019

We asked: which fashion trend most appeal to you? 05.04.2019

This week we wanted to know which of this year’s spring and summer trends appeals to you the most.

