 What is your favorite subject to photograph? | Lifestyle | DW | 29.01.2021

Lifestyle

What is your favorite subject to photograph?

Taking pictures is just part of our everyday life, whether it’s selfies, landscape shots, or vacation memories. Euromaxx wants to know what you enjoy photographing the most and why.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsmotive

Spectacular nature shots by drone, cameras made out of cheese, and haunted houses in the Alps that double as enchanting photographic subject: In a special edition of Euromaxx, we talk about all things "photography.” 

We accompany Swiss photographer Stefan Forster, who travels the world in search of the perfect subject in the perfect light. French photographer Thibaud Poirier photographs modern churches, while Stefan Hefele is more drawn to deserted places. He wanders through the Alps with his camera and takes pictures of ruins and abandoned villages. Spanish photographer Tessa Dóniga’s takes surreal photos and British photographer Brendan Barry converts the most unusual objects into cameras. 
We want to know what you like to photograph and why.

Do you prefer selfies and snapshots of your children? Do you prefer to photograph nature, or do you prefer more urban subjects? We look forward to your answers. One lucky participant will receive an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside as a thank you.

What subject do you prefer to photograph?


The deadline for entries is 04 February 2021, 12pm UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

