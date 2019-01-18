 What is your favorite sport? | Lifestyle | DW | 18.10.2019

Lifestyle

What is your favorite sport?

Climbing is a popular sport at the moment. It can be a great outdoor adventure. Is there a sport you like to do in your free time? Climbing? Or canoeing or kayaking? Perhaps you prefer hiking?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingssport

Practicing a sport is healthy and a wonderful way to counteract the stress of our day-to-day lives. In October, climbing fans from all over the world will meet on the Greek island of Kalymnos for a climbing festival. Not only is the scenery spectacular, participants can take part in workshops and competitions as well as test their skill on remote rock faces that can only be accessed by boat.

We want to know: what sport is your favorite? Send us a picture of yourself practicing your favorite sport.
We can’t wait to see your pictures. As a thank-you, we’re raffling off a wristwatch designed exclusively for Euromaxx.

The deadline for entries is October 25, 2019, at 12 o’clock UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

