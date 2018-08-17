 What is your favorite means of transport?   | Euromaxx | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

What is your favorite means of transport?  

Mobility is part of today's society. Euromaxx shows the latest developments in the automobile market at the Geneva Motor Show. Send us a photo of yourself and your favorite means of transport!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Fortbewegungsmittel

Mobility is part of today's society.  Euromaxx shows the latest developments in the automobile market at the Geneva Motor Show. Send us a photo of yourself and your favorite means of transport!

Luxury sports cars that run on electricity - several car designers are showcasing their e-sports cars with up to 1900 horsepower at the Geneva Motor Show. The luxury collector's items of the future will be produced in limited editions.
Euromaxx shows you the latest developments in the automobile market and talks to designers and constructors. In addition, a vintage car collector will take a look at the new models on display at the motor show and decide whether or not they could end up in his collection one day.

What is your favorite means of transport? Is it a luxury sports car or a practical small car? Or something completely different? A horse-drawn carriage perhaps? We are looking forward to your photos. As a thank-you, all entries enter our draw to win a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design. The closing date for entries is 22 March 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Welterfolge aus europäischen Provinzen

Local goes global 17.08.2018

We asked you what your region is particularly famous for worldwide. Check here to see whether you were picked in the draw for the specially designed Euromaxx watch.

Advertisement

Arts.21

Deutschland Berlinale Talents 2019 (Berlinale 2019/Bettina Ausserhofer)

Berlinale Talents: Cinema as resistance

Can cinema change the world? Five filmmakers believe it can. They show people traumatized by war in Mozambique, the willful destruction of nature in Brazil, the fight against racism in the US and child poverty in Lebanon. An Arts.21 Special.  

Books

Still from Moominvalley TV series (Moomin Characters™)

How Tove Jansson's Moomins conquered readers' hearts

Finland's fantastic troll family, the Moomins, are coming to "Moominvalley" in an animated series in the UK. Tove Jansson created the beloved mythical creatures in reaction to the anguish of war.  

Music

Beethoven statue in Bonn (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H. Schmidt)

How to celebrate Beethoven? The festival named after him shows the way

Another stone has been laid in the mosaic of the coming Beethoven anniversary year. At the International Trade Show (ITB) in Berlin, the Beethovenfest Bonn is giving a sneak preview of its special lineup.  

Arts

Scene of a dancer in brown coat and combat boots from 'The Head and The Load' (Stella Olivier)

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

The head of the Ruhrtriennale, Stefanie Carp, was nearly removed from her post after inviting a band critical of Israel state policies to the festival but she held on. A look back as the 2019 events are announced.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  