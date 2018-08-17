What is your favorite means of transport?  

Mobility is part of today's society. Euromaxx shows the latest developments in the automobile market at the Geneva Motor Show. Send us a photo of yourself and your favorite means of transport!

Luxury sports cars that run on electricity - several car designers are showcasing their e-sports cars with up to 1900 horsepower at the Geneva Motor Show. The luxury collector's items of the future will be produced in limited editions.

Euromaxx shows you the latest developments in the automobile market and talks to designers and constructors. In addition, a vintage car collector will take a look at the new models on display at the motor show and decide whether or not they could end up in his collection one day.

