What is your favorite flower?

Most of you would surely enjoy getting a bouquet of flowers in full bloom. It's different for Berlin artist Kathrin Linkersdorff. Her friends regularly leave wilted bouquets on her doorstep. The photographer turns them into works of art that capture the beauty of transience in a very special way. Euromaxx introduces the flower artist in the current show.

