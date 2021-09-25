What is your favorite European fashion period?

The history of fashion is as old as humankind. In addition to their basic function of providing bodily warmth and protection, clothing has been increasingly seen as more of a status symbol over the years. Today, the distinction between female and male fashion is becoming more blurred, but it was a very different story during the 18th and 19th centuries. The fashion period that marked the life of English writer Jane Austen is brought back to life once a year in the British town of Bath. At the eponymous festival, it is an absolute must for visitors to wear costumes in the so-called Regency style, as depicted in the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton.” Around 500 participants participate in the "Regency Parade," bringing this fashion era to life.



Now we would like to hear from you. If you could slip into any outfit from a historical fashion period, which one would it be? We are looking forward to your answers. With a bit of luck, you could win an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside.



Ancient Rome

Middle Ages

Renaissance

Baroque

Empire

Biedermeier

Write in your own choice



The closing date for entries is October 1, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!