What is your favorite European Christmas sweet treat?

All over Europe, Christmas is a time for feasts which include many sweet dishes and pastries made with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, or cloves. Some countries have their own sweet Christmas classics, such as panettone in Italy or Christmas pudding in the UK. Lebkuchen, a kind of gingerbread from the southern German city of Nuremberg, is popular worldwide. Lebkuchen dates to the Middle Ages. The first Nuremberg Lebkuchen is mentioned in a document from 1395. A few master bakers still bake it according to the traditional recipe.



