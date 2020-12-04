What Is Your Favorite European Bridge?

Bridges are a source of fascination. They serve as a symbol for understanding and a testing challenge for engineers and architects. Many cities are proud of their landmark bridges – and many go back a long way.

The seven bridges depicted on the reverse sides of euro banknotes are a cipher for the overcoming of European borders. When the bills were first issued in 2002, these bridges did not exist in reality. Then Dutch designer Robin Stam came up with the idea of actually building them. Since 2013 it has been possible to visit the bridges depicted on the 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 euro notes in Spijkenisse, near the port city of Rotterdam – though they are rather smaller than you might expect.

