What Is Your Favorite European Bridge?

Bridges are not just useful for crossing rivers, railway tracks or roads. They are also popular photographic and postcard motifs. Some are architectural masterpieces. What is your favorite bridge in Europe?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Brücken

Bridges are a source of fascination. They serve as a symbol for understanding and a testing challenge for engineers and architects. Many cities are proud of their landmark bridges – and many go back a long way.

The seven bridges depicted on the reverse sides of euro banknotes are a cipher for the overcoming of European borders. When the bills were first issued in 2002, these bridges did not exist in reality. Then Dutch designer Robin Stam came up with the idea of actually building them. Since 2013 it has been possible to visit the bridges depicted on the 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 euro notes in Spijkenisse, near the port city of Rotterdam – though they are rather smaller than you might expect. 

We would like you to tell us which bridge in Europe you like best. We look forward to hearing from you. Enter our draw and you could receive a special DW rucksack with fun items inside.

I like this bridge most: 

Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy
Charles Bridge in Prague, Czechia
Oberbaumbrücke in Berlin, Germany
Pont Neuf in Paris, France
Tower Bridge in London, UK
Öresund Bridge in Malmö, Sweden
I like another bridge the most

The submission date is 11 December 2020, 12:00. Our decision is final. Good luck!

