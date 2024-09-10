  1. Skip to content
What is the so called 'Axis of resistance'

Djamilia Prange de Oliveira
October 9, 2024

The latest escalation in the Middle East has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict. Israel and Iran are bitter enemies. Iran has built up what it calls an “axis of resistance” – a network of Iranian-backed militias across the Middle East.

