What is the so called 'Axis of resistance'

ConflictsMiddle EastWhat is the so called 'Axis of resistance'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastDjamilia Prange de Oliveira10/09/2024October 9, 2024The latest escalation in the Middle East has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict. Israel and Iran are bitter enemies. Iran has built up what it calls an “axis of resistance” – a network of Iranian-backed militias across the Middle East. https://p.dw.com/p/4lZ3vAdvertisement