 What is the role of business in tackling the climate crisis? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.06.2019

Environment

What is the role of business in tackling the climate crisis?

We can't reach the Paris Agreement climate goals without business on board. Some companies are taking the lead, but big polluters still fall way behind. This is a major topic at the climate talks in Bonn, Germany.

Plumes of gray smoke stream into the air from a power station

It's that time of the year when climate negotiators have come together in an attempt to solve the climate crisis. This time in the German city of Bonn for a round of talks that pave the way for the December COP25 climate conference in Chile. 

One thing delegates are talking about is the role of business in tackling rising global temperatures.

"Climate change is everyone's business and business needs to be a part of the solution,"  Majda Dabaghi, director of inclusive and green growth for the International Chamber of Commerce, the world's largest business organization told DW.

Experts agree that the corporate sector has a vital role to play in reaching the 1.5 C goal as called for in the   2018 IPCC report — and some companies are ready to act.

Swedish furniture giant, IKEA, has promised to switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2020 and the world's largest container shipping company, Maersk, has pledged to replace fossil fuels with alternative sources such as biofuels in order to achieve  net zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

Climate change, everyone's business

For companies that are serious about their contribution to fighting climate change, the the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), offers guidelines that help them assess their carbon footprint, and evaluate whether their commitments are in line with a below 2 C or a 1.5 C scenario. 

Established in 2014 by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and a number of other organizations, the SBTi has already approved the targets for 220 companies. More than 300 more have committed to setting goals.  

This isn't only good for the planet, says Yamide Dagnet, head of climate negotiations projects at the WRI, but for the companies themselves.

"By engaging in reducing your carbon footprint, especially when you look at energy efficiency, you're going to save money that you can reinvest in innovation for instance, or marketing for instance," Dagnet told DW. 

The business sector can also help fill the green financing gap, because as Dabaghi explained, "governments can't fund all of the investments that need to be made in order for us to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement."

But they can, and must, she added, implement policies to lower the risk of investing in sustainable development, and in so doing, incentivize business.

Yamide Dagnet, World Resources Institute

Dagnet believes cooperation between business and governments is key for climate action

Dagnet talks in terms of ambition loops, in which companies should be encouraging countries to increase their climate action and vice versa. 

Also known as positive feedback loops, they describe a scenario in which companies can increase green investment and set ambitious climate targets to signal their support of bolder government policy. Governments, in turn, can enable businesses to take further action through strong policies and clear timelines.

Business leading the way

In reality, however, Dagnet says it sometimes "feels like the political will from the government is falling behind the vision and readiness of some companies." 

Of those 220 companies with targets already approved by the SBTi, 44 are Japanese — as compared to Germany's seven. 

While that implies a level of corporate commitment, Japan's climate pledges are not consistent with the 1.5 C limit. In the 2019 Climate Change Performance Index, which assesses what 56 countries are doing to fight climate change, Japan ranked 49.

That said, none of the countries assessed achieved a "very high" ranking.

Infografik Climate Change Performance Index 2019 EN

Dabaghi says the ICC is working to mobilize businesses around the world to collectively tell governments "we need to raise ambition and we are here to support you in raising that ambition."

Together with a broad coalition of businesses, civil society and UN leaders, the ICC has signedan open letter for the private sector to increase its contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preven global temperatures from soaring.

Fossil fuel companies: a tough nut

Though hundreds of companies around the world are already working to reduce their carbon footprints by moving to renewables, cutting back on waste or supporting sustainably-grown products, not every sector is moving at the same pace. 

Activists have long accused big oil and gas companies of making little or no effort to clean up their operations. Citing recent research, Sriram Madhusoodanan, deputy campaigns director for NGO Corporate Accountability says some major fossil fuel corporations such as Shell and Exxon have invested over a billion dollars on misleading climate-related branding and lobbying.

"We're certainly seeing a lot of talk," he told DW. "You could even say greenwashing."

Sriram Madhusoodanan Corporate Accountability (DW/I. Banos Ruiz)

Madhusoodanan fights against the lobby of the fossil fuel industry

Dagnet agrees that convincing fossil fuel companies to align with a 1.5 degree target will not be an easy exercise. That said, she regards having the conversation as progress.

"We believe in the power of supply chain," she said. "If companies like Shell have clients that demand them to do things differently, they'll have to react and adapt."

But that's not enough for Madhusoodanan, who says oil and gas companies have known climate change is caused by the burning of fossil fuels "for decades longer" than he has been alive.  

They are also the ones, he says, who "have actively fueled and intensified the crisis both through their operations as well as through their obstruction of meaningful climate policy at the UNFCCC and at a national level."

Dabaghi, however believes everyone should have a say in the climate talks, and stresses the importance of sitting down with high emitting sectors as a means of showing them how to move forward on climate action. 

  • Extinction Rebellion protests in the London financial district (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/W. Szymanowicz)

    Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district

    No we can't

    Extinction Rebellion, started last year by British academics, ended 11 days of massive disruptions in London by targeting the financial district known as the City. Activists, who are calling for zero emissions by 2025, say investors and traders in the district are making huge profits at the environment's expense.

  • Extinction Rebellion protests in the London financial district (picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Bildfunk/PA Wire/C. Wharf)

    Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district

    Profiting from ecological destruction

    Protesters glued themselves to one another and to the entrance of the London Stock Exchange Thursday. A statement released by the group read: "Many of the most environmentally destructive companies in the world have their stock market listings at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). This institution literally trades in the destruction of our planet."

  • Extinction Rebellion protests in the London financial district (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/W. Szymanowicz)

    Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district

    A call for action

    Protesters are demanding the British government recognize the dire state of the environment and declare a climate and ecological emergency to prevent the further extinction of life forms and environmental degradation. They are also calling for the creation of a public citizen's assembly to address solutions to climate change.

  • Extinction Rebellion protests in the London financial district (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/W. Szymanowicz)

    Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district

    Stock prices hotter than global warming

    The use of fossil fuels is widely seen as one of the biggest contributors to global warming, resulting in rising sea levels, violent weather, forced migration, death and destruction. Still, the world's biggest banks have invested some €1.75 trillion ($1.95 trillion) in fossil fuels since the Paris Climate Agreement was adopted three years ago.

  • Extinction Rebellion protests in the London financial district (picture-alliance/dpa/Zumapress/London News Pictures/D. Haria)

    Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district

    Sticky problem

    Police arrested 1,130 people over the course of the protests, 69 will face criminal charges. Protesters engaged in non-violent acts of civil disobedience such as gluing themselves to buildings, buses, trains, one another, and the street. One protester said: "Some people don't like our methods, but do like our message. What we say is: We're not here to be liked. We're here to get attention."

  • Extinction Rebellion protests in the London financial district (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district

    'Something greater than us'

    Retired parole officer Phil Kingston celebrated his 83rd birthday by climbing atop a train at Canary Wharf during rush hour. He said: "I'm here because I have the belief that there is something greater than us, which tells me that we don't own this earth. The more we take, the less there is for future generations."

    Author: Jon Shelton


Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean?

The EU is expected to commit to going carbon neutral. But what will net-zero emissions mean in practice? What are negative emissions, and why do we need them? DW unpicks the jargon. (31.05.2019)  

IPCC 1.5 C degree report points to high stakes of climate inaction

The UN's scientific body on climate change says the world could still stay below 1.5 C degrees of warming. Although impacts at 2 C degrees are likely to be more serious than anticipated, political action remains elusive. (08.10.2018)  

The world at 3 degrees: What it means for five cities

From rising sea levels to megastorms and drought, how five cities around the world will face their own struggles to adapt to a warming planet. (15.11.2017)  

Lobbyists push fossil fuels at climate talks

The science says we must ditch fossil fuels as soon as possible, yet COP24 is sponsored by the very industry doing the damage. Does it have a role to play — or are lobbyists undermining the negotiations? (12.12.2018)  

Climate change: Governments don't act? We do!

From activists risking their liberty to block coal, to US businesses sticking with the Paris accord regardless of Trump, ordinary folk fed up waiting for change have outshone the big political players at COP24. (14.12.2018)  

Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district

The Extinction Rebellion group ended eleven days of protests by targeting London's financial district, known as the City. Protesters blocked traffic and entrances to banks, the Treasury, and the London Stock Exchange. (25.04.2019)  

Living Planet: What does the IPCC report on climate change actually mean?  

Ecuador Waoranis Gewinnen vor Gericht

Climate action: Can we change the climate from the grassroots up? 13.06.2019

The past couple of years will likely go down in history as the ones when climate change really hit. They could also be remembered as the ones in which people worked to stop it. DW looks at some civil society victories.

US-Side-Event auf der COP24 in Polen

Lobbyists push fossil fuels at climate talks 12.12.2018

The science says we must ditch fossil fuels as soon as possible, yet COP24 is sponsored by the very industry doing the damage. Does it have a role to play — or are lobbyists undermining the negotiations?

data vizualization ddj teaser climate risk insurance

Climate risk: Insuring against the inevitable 07.12.2018

The world's poor are being encouraged to take out insurance against climate-related disasters. But as the logic of some schemes unravels, those who profited least from fossil fuels are left paying for their damage.

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

DW Global 3000 - Infofilm Wildtiere (DW)

Shady dealing in endangered wildlife

The sale of illegal wildlife has grown into a $20 billion business.  

DW's Eco Africa - Presenter Nneota Egbe

Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa: Kenyan owls, urban farming and merry-go-rounds that help kids get their homework done  