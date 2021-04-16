 What is the remotest place that you have ever visited? | Lifestyle | DW | 16.04.2021

Lifestyle

What is the remotest place that you have ever visited?

Longyearbyen on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen is the world’s northernmost town. Some 2,400 people from some 50 nations live in the town despite the freezing Arctic temperatures in the Svalbard archipelago.

Europe's northernmost town

The Svalbard archipelago is midway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole. Longyearbyen is the main town on Spitsbergen, the biggest island in the archipelago. Living conditions are harsh. Summer temperatures reach highs of around 6 degrees Celsius, thawing the ground. The rest of the year it’s freezing cold. But the remote polar region draws people from all over the world who come to see its glaciers, fjords, polar bears, whales and northern lights. You can find out more about Longyearbyen and Spitsbergen in our Euromaxx publication "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss".

We would like you to tell us the name of the remotest place that you have ever visited. Everyone who writes in will also have a chance of winning a copy of the new Euromaxx book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss" in our prize draw.  

The remotest place that I have ever visited is: ...

Submission date is 23. April 2021, 12:00 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

DW releases '111 Extreme Places in Europe' travel guide

Already dreaming of a post-pandemic trip? The DW travel guide "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss" features adventure-filled destinations.  

