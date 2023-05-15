  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Thailand
A Palestinian schoolgirl walks past a "Nakba" mural in the refugee camp of Jenin
Most Palestinian refugees are stateless into the third and fourth generationImage: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsJordan

What is the Palestinian Nakba and why does it matter?

Jennifer Holleis
2 hours ago

On May 15, Palestinians around the world commemorate 75 years of having lost their homeland. What is the Nakba, how does it tie into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and why is it still relevant today?

https://p.dw.com/p/4QzsV

What does Nakba mean?

The Arabic word Nakba means catastrophe or disaster. In reference to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict , the term Nakba or al-Nakba refers to the Palestinians having lost their homeland during and after the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

It’s thought that around 700,000 people in what is now Israel and the Palestinian Territories either fled or were forced from their homes. A connotation of Nakba points to the problem that many Palestinian refugees abroad remain stateless to this day.

Palestinian refugees carry their belongings en route to Lebanon in 1948
By the time the war was over, some 700,000 Palestinians left or were expelled from their homesImage: Eldan David/Pressebüro der Regierung Israels/picture alliance /dpa

What is Nakba Day?

May 15, 1948 was the beginning of the Arab-Israeli war and has long been a day that Palestinians take to the streets and protest against their displacement. Many carry Palestinian flags, bring the keys of their former homes or carry banners with the symbols of keys. The keys illustrate the hope of returning home and what the community sees as their right to return. In the past, some protests have turned into violent clashes. Israel accuses Hamas and other organizations that are listed by the EU and others as terror organizations of using the day to further their causes.

The term Nakba Day was coined in 1998 by then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. He set the date as the official day for the commemoration of the loss of the Palestinian homeland.

Armed Arab fighters on the street in front of a damaged vehicle
The first Arab-Israeli War ended with Israel's victory in 1949Image: CPA Media Co. Ltd/picture alliance

Why did Palestinians have to leave?

Until the end of WWI, Palestine was under Turkish rule as part of the Ottoman Empire. It then fell under British control, the so-called British Mandate. During that period — which was marked by growing antisemitism in Europe — an increasing number of Jews from around the world moved there, which to them is their ancestral homeland: Eretz Israel, the Promised Land where Jews had always been living, albeit in much smaller numbers.

After the experience of the Holocaust in Nazi Germany, a United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine was adopted by the UN General Assembly. The Arab League rejected the plan. The Jewish Agency for Palestine accepted. On May 14, 1948, the State of Israel was proclaimed.

As a reaction, a coalition of five Arab states declared war but was eventually defeated by Israel in 1949. Before the war, between 200,000 and 300,000 Palestinians had already left or been forced out and during the fighting, a further 300,000 to 400,000 Palestinians were displaced. The overall figure is estimated to be around 700,000 people.

During the war, more than 400 Arab villages were destroyed. While human rights violations were committed on both sides, the massacre of Deir Yassin — a village on the road between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem — is particularly engraved in Palestinian memory to this day. At least 100 people were killed, including women and children. It triggered widespread fear among Palestinians and prompted many to flee their homes.

By the end of the war, Israel held around 40% of the area initially earmarked for the Palestinians by the UN partition plan of 1947.

Where did they go?

Most of the Palestinians ended up as stateless refugees in neighboring Arab countries, only a minority moved further abroad.

Until today, only a fraction of the next-generation Palestinians have applied for or received other citizenships. As a result, the vast majority of the currently around 6.2 million Palestinians in the Middle East has remained stateless into the third or fourth generation.

Where do they live today?

According to the UN's dedicated Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, most Palestinians in the region still live in refugee camps which over time turned into refugee towns. They are mainly based in the Gaza Strip, in the Occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and East Jerusalem.

The international Palestinian diaspora is estimated to have increased to some 6 to 7 million people. If accurate, this would put the total number of Palestinians close to 13 million people. There is however no global body keeping track of Palestinians in the diaspora and accurate data is not available.

Women in an alley in a Palestinian refugee camp
In the past 75 years, many refugee camps have turned into refugee towns Image: ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images

What is the Palestinian right to return?

According to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194 in 1948, as well as the UN Resolution 3236 in 1974, and the 1951 Convention on the Status of Refugees, Palestinians who are considered Palestinian refugees have the "right of return."

Israel however is rejecting the "right of return" for Palestinians stating that this would mean an end to Israel’s identity as a Jewish state. Israel denies responsibility for the displacement of Palestinians and points out that between 1948 and 1972 around 800,000 Jews were expelled or had to flee from Arab countries like Morocco, Iraq, Egypt, Tunisia and Yemen.

Are there suggestions for solutions?

Over the past 75 years, there have been different approaches to resolving the Palestinian issue. The most significant one remains the two-state solution with Israel and a future Palestine dividing Jerusalem into two capitals. However, there are doubts on both sides over how realistic this would be.

Critics point to the increasing number of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank which could rule out a united Palestinian territory.

Other suggestions are the recognition of the refugee status by Israel and a compensation but without a return, or limited resettlement, or a two-passport system in one state.

However, a tangible solution remains out of sight, for now.

Edited by: Andreas Illmer; Rob Mudge

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Hafida Khatib in Burj El Barajneh im Lebanon

70 years of Nakba: The ongoing struggle of Palestinian refugees

70 years of Nakba: The ongoing struggle of Palestinian refugees

In May 1948, Israel declared its independence. Palestinians such as Hafida Khatib refer to this moment as the "Nakba," or "catastrophe." With her family, Hafida fled to Lebanon — a country that has never felt like home.
ConflictsMay 15, 2018
Lebanon refugee center in Shabriha

War in Syria putting Lebanon's refugee community under strain

War in Syria putting Lebanon's refugee community under strain

The small country of Lebanon has been home to Palestinian refugees since 1948. In recent years, it's also become a haven for people fleeing war in Syria and resources are now becoming scarce. DW's Diana Hodali reports.
ConflictsMay 14, 2018
Many Israeli flags, a small drawing of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" on a placard in the middle

Israel: From a dream to a present shaken to the core

Israel: From a dream to a present shaken to the core

The modern state of Israel was founded 75 years ago. To many, it was a story of success and salvation. This year, the commemoration is more political than ever.
PoliticsApril 25, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A sea of Turkish and AKP flags

LIVE — Erdogan 'accepts' possible runoff in Turkey election

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

ConflictsMay 13, 202303:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

Strong winds and heavy rainfall at ThekayPyin Rohingya camp

Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

Catastrophe1 hour ago02:26 min
More from Asia

Germany

Max Teske and Laura Nickel at the demonstration with microphone and text sheet

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

Society16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a security person standing in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, weapon in hand

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian schoolgirl walks past a "Nakba" mural in the refugee camp of Jenin

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Pablo Escobar's hippo population 'growing exponentially'

Pablo Escobar's hippo population 'growing exponentially'

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage