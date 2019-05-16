What is the most popular street food where you live?

A big thank you to everyone who wrote to us this week! We were thrilled to hear from so many of you.

From all the entries we received, we drew one winner. Marina Medrano from Guatemala - you'll be receiving an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch. The typical street food from her home is the Guatemalan version of a hot dog, the "Shuco"! In addition to the sausage, this includes above all guacamole, an avocado cream and coleslaw.

Congratulations Marina Medrano!