What is the most popular street food where you live?

Street food is a phenomenon in many countries in Asia and Africa. Some cities have streets where food vendors stand side-by-side. But food-to-go options are booming all over. In Berlin, currywurst and döner used to dominate the street food market. But now, a plethora of food trucks offer specialties from around the world. Sharon Shael prepares arepas in her food truck - a dish abundant in her native country, Venezuela. Arepas are flat cakes made of ground corn flour and served with a variety of fillings. Discover her full story in the Euromaxx series, "Planet Berlin."



