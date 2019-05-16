 What is the most popular street food where you live? | Euromaxx | DW | 16.08.2019

Euromaxx

What is the most popular street food where you live?

Almost every country has at least one street food. In Berlin, food trucks serve a variety of international dishes to locals. Which street snack is popular where you live? 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Street Food

Street food is a phenomenon in many countries in Asia and Africa. Some cities have streets where food vendors stand side-by-side. But food-to-go options are booming all over. In Berlin, currywurst and döner used to dominate the street food market. But now, a plethora of food trucks offer specialties from around the world. Sharon Shael prepares arepas in her food truck - a dish abundant in her native country, Venezuela. Arepas are flat cakes made of ground corn flour and served with a variety of fillings. Discover her full story in the Euromaxx series, "Planet Berlin."

We want to know what the most popular street food where you live is? Is it a noodle soup, a burger, a curry, or something completely different? We are looking forward to hearing from you, and as a thank you for taking part, all entries will be entered into our draw to win a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.  

The most popular street food where I live is ...

The closing date for entries is 23 August 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final.

Best of luck!

