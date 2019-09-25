 What is the IPCC and what does it do? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 25.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

What is the IPCC and what does it do?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is one of the most important voices in debates around how to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

IPCC - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (Getty Images/AFP/H. Guerrero)

Its findings influence governments, business leaders and even teenage protestors on one of the biggest issues facing the planet.

But most people may never have heard of the IPCC.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a UN body that evaluates climate science. Its scientists look at the current impacts and future risks of a changing climate. They analyze options to mitigate the damage and adapt to a changing world.

Founded in 1988 by the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Environment Programme, the IPCC produces major reports every few years. It selects hundreds of scientists from across the world to prepare them. The experts evaluate peer-reviewed scientific literature and, less often, government and industry reports, bringing together thousands of studies to develop comprehensive analyses of the state of climate change.

The most recent publications, a series of special reports published over the last year, cover living on a planet with 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, and the effects of climate change on land, oceans and icy places.

IPCC climate scientists stress that they do not tell governments what to do, but rather assess possible policy options. They also say their conclusions for the future are projections — based on different warming scenarios — not predictions.

The IPCC  publishes summaries for policymakers that are prepared by experts and reviewed, line-by-line in marathon plenary sessions, by UN member states, who must then unanimously approve them. These documents guide decision makers.

In the scientific community and media, its reports are broadly viewed as the most comprehensive and reliable assessments of climate change. In 2007, the IPCC was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

 

Related content

Indonesien Klimawandel

Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without 'urgent and ambitious' action, United Nations warns 25.09.2019

IPCC ocean report says huge investment and drastic cuts to emissions are needed to stave off disaster as glaciers melt, cities sink and extreme weather batters coasts harder.

Arktis-Eis untersucht vom Alfred Wegener Institut

IPCC climatologist Hans-Otto Pörtner: 'There is no time to wait' 25.09.2019

Sea levels are now expected to rise even higher beyond the end of the century, putting coastal regions at extreme risk. Hans-Otto Pörtner says the time for drawn-out discussions has passed — we need to act now.

Antarktis Impressionen

Opinion: The chilling reality of a warming world – It’s up to us. 25.09.2019

The latest report by the IPCC shows the impacts of climate change on the ocean and the earth's frozen regions. Urgent action is needed, says DW's Irene Quaile: If not now, when?

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Making concrete from cassava in Nigeria and using volcanic rocks for cleaner cooking in Uganda.  

Eco@India

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Eco India shows how people in India and Europe are working together as communities to help the environment.  

Global Ideas

Mexiko Erneuerbare Energien Global Ideas (DW/Wolfgang Bernert)

Mexico: Making cheese with solar thermal energy

A cheese factory in Mexico is just one company in the country turning to the sun's heat in an effort to cut emissions.  