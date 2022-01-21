What is the craziest placename you have ever heard of?

‘Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch’ – this is the name of the place with the longest name in Europe. It’s on the northwest coast of Wales and attracts many tourists thanks in large part to its unusual name. Translated, the name means approximately ‘St Mary’s Church in the hollow of the white hazel near to the rapid whirlpool of llantysilio of the red cave’: In France there is a place whose name is simply ‘Y’. And in Turkey there is a place called ‘Batman‘. This place is not named after the famous comic hero, but is instead named after a river with the same name.

