What is Ozempic and is it safe for weight loss?

Kirstin Schumann
2 hours ago

First developed to treat diabetes, Ozempic has been heralded as a weight-loss drug by celebrities. But the medical injection is not without side-effects.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OL3H

With the World Obesity Federation estimating that more than 50% of the global population will be overweight or obese by the year 2035, there is a demand for medication to help people lose weight.

Ozempic was originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes. But the medical injection has also been shown to lead to weight loss and that is, says the European Medicines Agency (EMA), "beneficial in patients with diabetes" as well.

Will Ozempic help me lose weight?

Ozempic contains an active ingredient called semaglutide — that's the chemical or medicine in the drug.

Semaglutide increases the amount of insulin the body produces when we eat food. Insulin helps the body turn sugar into energy and that keeps our blood sugar levels stable and healthy.

But in addition, in clinical trials, semaglutide has also been shown to reduce body weight by 17% among people with obesity. "That's huge, and a lot more than we've ever achieved with medication before," said Jens Aberle at the German Association for the study of obesity.

Secondary benefits and side-effects of Ozempic

A scan of the web reveals that people are concerned about the side effects of Ozempic.

People ask: Does Ozempic cause vomiting? Heart palpitations, hair loss, muscle pain, headaches, constipation…the list goes on.

The EMA says that the most common side effects with Ozempic — those that affect more than 1 in 10 people — do include diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

It's also been linked a "serious worsening of diabetic retinopathy (damage to the retina) in up to 1 in 10 people", according to the EMA. The US Food and Drug Administration also lists abdominal pain and constipation.

But there are also "really positive" side effects, said Sylvia Weiner, who heads the Obesity Center at the Sana Clinic Offenbach in Germany.

"It reduces the long-term effects of type 2 diabetes [and] when the drug is used for obesity, it can improve all of the secondary diseases of obesity as well, like joint disease, sleep apnea, heart attack and stroke," said Weiner in an interview for DW's weekly health program “In Good Shape”.

Why is there a shortage of Ozempic?

The one major downside with such apparently successful drugs is the demand that that success brings and what Weiner calls "false advertising" by celebrities.

"There's now a shortage in Europe unfortunately. And lots of diabetics who urgently need this drug can't get any and are being undertreated. That's a really big problem," said Weiner.

So, as with every medicine or drug, please consult your doctor and use it for the right reasons.

"Semaglutide is intended for medical conditions and isn't meant for cosmetic purposes," said Aberle. "It wasn't designed to help people slim down."

