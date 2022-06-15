 What is constructive journalism? | constructive-journalism | DW | 15.06.2022

Constructive Journalism

What is constructive journalism?

Constructive journalism is an innovative approach to storytelling that can broaden the way people perceive problems. These stories focus on inspiring solutions and critically evaluate their impact instead of focusing on problems only. Constructive stories can inspire people to rethink their approach and even actions.