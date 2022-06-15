What is constructive journalism?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Constructive journalism is an innovative approach to storytelling that can broaden the way people perceive problems.
Constructive journalism is an innovative approach to storytelling that can broaden the way people perceive problems. These stories focus on inspiring solutions and critically evaluate their impact instead of focusing on problems only. Constructive stories can inspire people to rethink their approach and even actions.