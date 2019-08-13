What has been the biggest challenge in your life?

Many of you have sent us photos this week showing you with your greatest challenge. There were some real tests of courage amongst them. Many thanks to all participants! You're daredevils!

Among all entries we raffled off an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch.

The winner was Srishti Gandhi from India! She writes: "7 years ago I used to be a person who was afraid of water. I did river rafting in Hrishikesh (India) for the first time in my life and managed to swim also a bit with life jacket. That was the most daring thing I have ever done in my life!".



Congratulations!