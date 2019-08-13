 What has been the biggest challenge in your life? | Lifestyle | DW | 05.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What has been the biggest challenge in your life?

We wanted you to tell us which extraordinary challenges you have already mastered or when you have dared to do something quite unusual. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.

Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Herausforderung (Srishti Gandhi)

Many of you have sent us photos this week showing you with your greatest challenge. There were some real tests of courage amongst them. Many thanks to all participants! You're daredevils!
Among all entries we raffled off an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 35 Herausforderungen

The winner was Srishti Gandhi from India! She writes: "7 years ago I used to be a person who was afraid of water. I did river rafting in Hrishikesh (India) for the first time in my life and managed to swim also a bit with life jacket. That was the most daring thing I have ever done in my life!". 

Congratulations!

Related content

DW Collage Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsfest

Which celebration is most important to you?  13.08.2019

We wanted you to send us a photo of yourself at your most best and important celebration. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.

DW Collage Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Carnival

You've worn these costumes before.  12.03.2019

We wanted to know from you how you dressed up and on what occasion. Find out whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design here:

DW Euromaxx Moderator Max Merill (Artikelbild)

Max Merrill 21.11.2017

Max Merrill joined the Euromaxx team in October 2017. He loves travelling around Europe and is particularly fond of visiting Spain, where he enjoys the local lifestyle and practising his Spanish.

Advertisement
Die unendliche Geschichte Fuchur Atreju Filmszene Noah Hathaway (picture-alliance/dpa)

Why Michael Ende's 'The Neverending Story' is cult

You hear the title, you hear the song — the one recently revisited on "Stranger Things." But before the 1980s hit film, there was Michael Ende's bestselling book, published 40 years ago. Here's why it's still a classic.  

Deutschland Frankfurt Pauluskirche - Margaret Atwood erhält Friedenspreis (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Atwood, Rushdie on Booker Prize shortlist

The six finalists for the top literary award in the English-speaking world have been revealed. Veteran authors Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie have already picked up the Booker Prize in the past.  

Udo Lindenberg tritt 1983 erstmals in Ostberlin auf: Blick auf Bühne mit singendem Udo vor Leinwänden mit Friedenstaube und der Aufschrift Für den Frieden der Welt (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

He had been banned from performing in the GDR for years. West German rocker Udo Lindenberg then performed for the first and only time in East Berlin in 1983. The event didn't go unnoticed.  

The setting sun behind an airplane in flight (picture-alliance/dpa/H.-C. Dittrich)

Climate crisis: Is travel writing — or even traveling — still morally legitimate?

As we grapple with climate change, travel journalist Paul Sullivan considers the cognitive and moral dissonance involved in selling destinations at a time when the planet needs us to be traveling less.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  