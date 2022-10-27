What happens when Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan goes off script
The Bollywood icon who turns 57 on Nov. 2 has starred in more than 80 films and is set to release three more in 2023. Fans also love him for his unscripted humor and candor. Here are some of his wittiest quotes.
On the side effects of stardom
"I don't write checks anymore because I end up signing them, 'With love, Shah Rukh." The actor has always been unapologetic about his success, which at the start of his career, was written off as arrogance. However, he's often maintained that people who work hard shouldn't shy away from enjoying the fruits of their labors.
On racial profiling at airports
"Whenever I start feeling arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to America. The immigration guys kick the star out of stardom." The actor's 2010 film "My Name is Khan" dealt with the reality Muslims in the US faced after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Shah Rukh himself has been detained at different US airports, the last time being in 2016 that prompted him to tweet "It really, really sucks."
On impressing the in-laws
"They were all speaking in Punjabi so I looked at them and said, "Okay Gauri, put on your burqa. Let's read the Namaz now!" The Muslim actor and his Punjabi Hindu wife Gauri originally faced objections as her family were worried he'd force her to convert and change her name post-marriage. This quote was his icebreaker for his prospective in-laws. The couple has been married for 31 years.
On aging as a celebrity
"I realised I'm beginning to look like the wax statue of me at Madame Tussaud's. In that moment of realization, I asked the most central and pertinent question to humanity and me: Do I need to fix my face?” This line from his 2017 TED Talk had his audience in stitches but also drove home the message about how people make a big deal about aging, especially in the celebrity world.
On having German fans
"It's very humbling. I asked why German fans who don't speak Hindi at all love our films. They told me there are buttons to start cars, coffeemakers and elevators. But in Germany we didn't have a button to cry. And you gave us that button; your films gave us that button." The star has often mentioned in various interviews that he can hardly believe he has so many German-speaking fans.
On being asked if fatherhood has affected his acting
"Yeah, I treat all my heroines like children now. I pick them up, I cuddle them, I call them 'baby'." The actor was once advised against getting married early in his career as it might affect his "hero" image. He nevertheless tied the knot and had three children, yet he still remains a popular heartthrob both in his native India and elsewhere in the world.
On being grounded
"As an actor and performer, you have to know yourself. I know who I am; sexy, cool, good-looking, intellectual, smart, and obviously, modest," Shah Rukh Khan has quipped about himself.