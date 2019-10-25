 What happens to nuclear waste from power plants? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 13.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

What happens to nuclear waste from power plants?

African countries looking to invest in nuclear energy as a source of clean electricity should consider Europe's struggles with disposing of radioactive waste.

A radioactive symbol on a rusting background

Seventy years after the nuclear age began, no country has built a place to safely store its waste, a report published this week warns, raising concerns for governments mulling nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels.

More than 60,000 tons of highly radioactive waste in the form of spent nuclear fuel rods are stored in interim sites across Europe, according to the World Nuclear Waste Report, some in old facilities that are running out of capacity and are expected to be used for decades longer than planned. Finland is the only country building a permanent repository underground for nuclear waste that emits large amounts of radiation for tens of thousands of years, according to the report published by the Heinrich Böll Foundation — which is affiliated with the German Green party.

"We are talking about time frames that are beyond the human scale of what we can think of," said Arne Jungjohann, political scientist and lead editor of the report. "We still don't know where to put the waste safely in a way that nobody will get harmed, that it is not vulnerable to terrorist attacks, that it is not being stolen to build nuclear bombs."

Read moreRussia's floating nuclear plant sets sail for the Arctic

At the dawn of the nuclear age, radioactive material was diluted and dumped in the environment, before governments moved towards containing it securely underground. But projects from the 1960s onwards only met high safety expectations "to a very limited extent, if at all," according to the report.

That raises difficult questions for developing countries looking to get into nuclear.

Japan Fukushima nuclear disaster tsunami

A tsunami sent the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan into meltdown in 2011

A deserted room after the Chernobyl disaster

Pripyat in Ukraine became a ghost town after the reactor in the nearby Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded in 1986

Nuclear Power in Africa
Africa's urban population is set to double in the next three decades, massively boosting demand for infrastructure and energy. Just half of Africans had access to electricity in 2017, compared to a global average of 88%, World Bank data shows.

Eager to connect citizens with electricity grids, but anxious to avoid high-emissions of Western countries, some governments are exploring nuclear as a way to supply cheap and stable energy.

South Africa is the only country on the continent that currently operates a nuclear plant, but about a dozen others are considering, planning or building them, according to the World Nuclear Association. Several countries — Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia — have signed partnership agreements with Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom, a paper published in the journal Issues in Science and Technology found earlier this year, and others have contracts with China.

Infografik Nuclear agreements in Africa

As well as increasing the sheer volume of electricity they generate, African states are also keen to make their supply more reliable. Countries such as Nigeria and Ghana struggle with power outages that see citizens turning to back-up diesel generators that pollute the air.

Nuclear energy could play a supplementary role in Africa, said Precious Akanonu, research fellow at the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa. "Until we gradually wean out of fossil fuel dependence... nuclear energy would be useful to avoid overdependence on one source that is vulnerable to shocks."

Nuclear power has divided environmentalists. Some see it as a vital part of the transition away from fossil fuels, and, as such, a necessary tool to curb CO2 emissions and avoid catastrophic global warming. In countries such as Germany, where the government pledged to phase out nuclear energy after the Fukushima disaster in 2011, critics suggest the loss of nuclear has kept the country hooked on coal and on track to miss its CO2 pledges under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

But attempts to deal with nuclear waste have so far faltered. Excluding Russia and Slovakia due to poor data, the report found that just four countries — France, the UK, Ukraine and Germany — are responsible for more than half of Europe's nuclear waste, and none have yet found a deep underground store to hold it over centuries.

Nuclear power plant in Cape Town, South Africa

South Africa is the only country in Africa operating a nuclear power plant

The Heinrich Böll Foundation report found many governments underestimate the cost of storing waste and decommissioning reactors, with inconsistent rules shifting the financial burden from plant operators onto future generations of taxpayers.

Read moreGermany demolishes cooling tower of former nuclear power plant

Unsolved nuclear waste is the "defeating argument against entering into the nuclear age," said Rebecca Harms, a former Member of the European Parliament who was behind the report. "African countries should consider the nuclear legacies which have been created during the last 50, 60 years and for which we have no solutions."

Demand for energy in Sub-Saharan Africa is set to rise by 60% in the next two decades, but nuclear sources are projected to meet only a small fraction of this, according to the Africa Energy Outlook 2019, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Thursday.

"What we see in the future economic development of sub-Saharan Africa will be powered by a mix of renewables and natural gas," said Kieran McNamara, senior energy analyst at the IEA and co-author of the report. "Nuclear just doesn't feature."

Watch video 05:47

The search for nuclear waste storage solutions

DW recommends

Germany's atomic phaseout: How to dismantle a nuclear power plant

Germany now has just seven nuclear plants left in operation, but what becomes of those that are already decommissioned? Bits of them are recycled, and could ultimately end up in our kitchens. (11.03.2019)  

African countries mull nuclear energy as Russia extends offers

Moscow is sure to tout nuclear energy at the Russia-Africa Summit, selling it as a solution for the continent's power supply woes. So just how concerned should we be about its intentions and Africa's readiness? (22.10.2019)  

Russia's floating nuclear plant sets sail for the Arctic

A seaborne nuclear plant has started its journey across the Arctic Circle to supply power to a Siberian town. Russian activists warned the barge could become a "Chernobyl on ice." (23.08.2019)  

Japan's Tepco fights for return to nuclear power after Fukushima

Eight years after the accident in Fukushima, preparations are underway to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant operated by Tepco. But residents fear a second disaster. Kiyo Dörrer reports from Kashiwazaki. (11.03.2019)  

Germany demolishes cooling tower of former nuclear power plant

A cooling tower emblematic of Germany's nuclear aversion has been toppled near Koblenz. Seven reactors are still operational in Germany, with the last due to be phased out in late 2022 amid a drive to renewables. (09.08.2019)  

Africa's demographic dilemma

Africa's population is growing rapidly. The high birthrates present the continent with an enormous challenge. However, a study found that the number of children is declining as education, health and jobs rise. (11.07.2019)  

Paris climate pledges 'far too little, too late'

A new report says that roughly 75% of the 184 national pledges to cut emissions under the Paris Agreement are insufficient to avoid dire global warming. But local and private sector initiatives could offer hope. (05.11.2019)  

WWW links

The World Nuclear Waste Report

Audios and videos on the topic

The search for nuclear waste storage solutions  

Related content

Deutschland | Urananreicherungsanlage Gronau

Germany shipping depleted uranium to Russia 25.10.2019

Depleted uranium from a German enrichment plant is being shipped to Russia for reprocessing. A local politician has sounded the alarm, calling for a halt to the shipments and saying the plant itself should be closed.

Russland | Afrika Gipfel in Sotschi

Opinion: Russia's opportunistic partnership with Africa 24.10.2019

This renewed Russia-Africa partnership could become another debt trap for Africa. African leaders should tread with caution signing nuclear power deals with their newfound friend – Vladimir Putin, says DW's Isaac Mugabi.

Japan Sechs jahre nach dem Reaktorunglück in Fukushima

North, South Korea oppose Japan's plan to release radioactive Fukushima water 12.09.2019

North and South Korea are fighting plans by the Japanese government to release radioactive water presently stored at the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant on the northeast coast of Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Mining for gold in Canakkale, Turkey

Quote of the week

"We have to change our behavior and our way of using raw materials." — Sani Ayouba, Young Volunteers for the Environment, Niger  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India – The Environment Magazine

This week's Eco India is all about waste – and how to turn it into something useful.  

Global Ideas

Som Narayan, director of biogas startup Carbon Masters, Bangalore, India

Bangalore startup turns garbage into gas

A Bangalore startup working with residents to clean up their city has won the new Better Together Award.  