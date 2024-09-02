  1. Skip to content
What happens in a world out of balance?

February 9, 2024

Balance is vital to life on Earth. So what happens when it’s disrupted by chemicals in the soil, or technology -- even if it's green? Plus: How jute restores ecological balance, and an all-women team improves India’s waste management gender balance.

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More from this show

About the show

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India is a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. It covers compelling themes in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

