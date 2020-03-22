 What happens if Angela Merkel can′t work? | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 23.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

What happens if Angela Merkel can't work?

The German chancellor is in quarantine after meeting a doctor who had contracted coronavirus. She is still able to carry out her duties. But should that situation change, plan B kicks into action.

Angela Merkel speech being seen on a smartphone

Angela Merkel is in quarantine! But that in itself is nothing to worry about. It’s not as if Germany has suddenly become a rudderless ship. Nor will it be rendered leaderless if the chancellor tests positive for COVID-19. In the best case scenario, Merkel can continue in charge of government as long as she feels up to it. In the event that she becomes too ill to work, her cabinet would continue to function without her. There are plans for such an event, too. 

Article 69 of the Basic Law, or constitution, features a simple sentence: "The federal chancellor nominates a minister from the cabinet as deputy." Currently, that deputy is Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. The Social Democrat also stands in for the chancellor when she is in full health but absent. A typical example would be an official visit abroad. In such cases, the vice chancellor chairs cabinet meetings, which usually take place on Wednesdays. 

Read more: Follow the latest developments in our rolling coverage

Watch video 02:06

Coronavirus: Germany bans groups of more than two people

Merkel’s deputy: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz 

"Vice chancellor" is an unofficial term that is not mentioned in the Basic Law. The expression has made its way into everyday usage however, what’s meant though is "deputy." In theory, Merkel could have nominated someone from her own party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) or its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). In practice, however, the deputy chancellor always comes from the second-largest party in the governing coalition. At the moment, that is the Social Democratic Party (SPD), to which Olaf Scholz belongs.

Read more: Emergencies, disasters, curfews: Who decides what in Germany?

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz can stand in for the chancellor for as long as it takes 

The possibility that the finance minister could stand in for the quarantined chancellor for weeks or even months is also covered by Paragraph 8 of the German government’s standing orders. In the event that the chancellor is "generally prevented from performing her duties," Scholz would represent his boss "in all areas of government." In this case, however, Merkel is entitled to determine the extent to which he may deputize. 

All other cabinet members have deputies

There are also contingency plans for the not-so-unlikely case — given the rapid spread of coronavirus — that both the chancellor and her deputy are out of action at the same time. Each cabinet member has his or her own deputy.

In the event that Olaf Scholz could not carry out his duties, he would be represented by the economics minister, Peter Altmaier (CDU).

Read more: Opinion: The shock of coronavirus

Such a development would be a first in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. No chancellor has ever been unable to conduct the business of government for a significant length of time. 

  • Empty area around the Eiffel Tower (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Paris on lockdown

    Activity on the bustling streets of Paris came to a complete halt after France announced a nationwide lockdown last Tuesday. People are not allowed to leave their homes, unless it is for a sanctioned reason such as buying food, visiting a doctor or going to work. The mayor of Paris, however, has called for stricter confinement measures as the number of infections increases worldwide.

  • Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Germany's capital goes quiet

    Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced tightened restrictions on movement in Germany. The nine-point plan includes no public gatherings of more than two people, keeping 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) distance between people at all times and the closure of restaurants. Later on Sunday, Merkel went into quarantine after being told she'd come into contact with a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19.

  • The Autobhan at Frankfurt Airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Foreigners barred, borders closed

    In addition to limiting movement domestically, Germany has tightened restrictions on foreigners entering the country. As a result, traffic at the country's busiest airport, in Frankfurt, has seen a significant drop.

  • Marienplatz in Munich (Imago Images/Zuma/S. Babbar)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Bavarians ordered to stay at home

    The southern state of Bavaria imposed a statewide lockdown late last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Under the measures that will be in force for at least two weeks, people are not allowed to gather outside in groups and restaurants have been closed.

  • An empty London tube station (AFP/T. Akmen)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Britain urges social distancing

    The United Kingdom has closed all bars, pubs and restaurants to combat the threat of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all citizens to avoid all nonessential travel and contact with other people indefinitely.

  • Empty downtown Milan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Milan: In the heart of the pandemic

    In recent weeks, the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic has shifted from China to Italy. The country has seen an exponentional increase in infections and deaths. Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 10.

  • St. Peter's Square (Imago Images/Zuma/E. Inetti)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Vatican closes to public

    While an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Rome and Vatican City have also been forced to severely curb public gatherings. Popular tourist sites such as St. Peter's Square have been closed.

  • An empty Sagrada cathedral in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/X. Bonilla)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Spain: One of Europe's hardest-hit countries

    The Spanish government on Sunday sought to extend the country's state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was first imposed on March 14. Spain currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with Barcelona and Madrid particularly hard-hit.

  • An empty Hofburg in Vienna (AFP/H. Neubauer)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Infection rate slows in Austria

    Austria reported a 15% rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, far lower than its peak rate of 40%. The decrease comes after the government imposed drastic social distancing measures across the country. Authorities in Vienna, however, aim to bring the rate down to single digits over the next three weeks.

    Author: Seerat Chabba


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

What are Germany's new coronavirus social distancing rules?

Germany has implemented drastic restrictions on public and social life, as the country tackles the coronavirus pandemic. But it appears some states think they have better plans in place. (22.03.2020)  

Pressure mounts on food delivery workers amid COVID-19

With cities around the world on partial or total coronavirus lockdown, delivery services have become a lifeline for customers. But delivery workers are raising alarms, as Amien Essif reports. (23.03.2020)  

Coronavirus stops real sport, opens door to virtual world

The absence of real sport has seen the digital arena suddenly pose an interesting alternative to fans missing sport. What does the arrival of this virtual world of sport mean? (22.03.2020)  

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

A call for social distancing and restrictions on travel have left some of Europe's biggest cities looking deserted as governments across the continent take drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19. (23.03.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland PK Coronavirus Angela Merkel Kontaktverbot

Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel to quarantine after meeting infected doctor 22.03.2020

German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting. Authorities say such a ban makes more sense than locking people in their homes. Follow DW for the latest.

Deutschland Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: German death toll surpasses 100 23.03.2020

Germany is assessing the damage that a shutdown of most public life could have in its economy. Meanwhile, there are mounting doubts about the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Follow DW for the latest.

Deutschland PK Coronavirus Angela Merkel Kontaktverbot

Coronavirus: Germany bans groups of more than two people 22.03.2020

The German government has decided to ban gatherings of more than two people outside of workplaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The nationwide ban is to be enforced for at least two weeks. Exceptions will include families and people living in the same household.

Advertisement

Germany

What happens if Angela Merkel can't work?

Emergencies, disasters, curfews: Who decides what in Germany?

What are Germany's new coronavirus social distancing rules?

German police arrest man over rail 'sabotage'