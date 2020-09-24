 What happened to Mia? Solve the mystery! | Shift - Living in the Digital Age | DW | 19.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

What happened to Mia? Solve the mystery!

The messenger game "Freedom isn’t free" lets you experience what it’s like to live in an oppressive regime. Test our game now for your chance to win an iPhone 11.

Still of DW Digital messenger game “Freedom isn’t free”

Still of DW Digital messenger game "Freedom isn’t free"

Have you played yet? Go ahead and test the DW game "Freedom isn’t free" on your Telegram or Facebook messenger app. Help our chatbot Alissa to solve the mystery of Mia’s disappearance. As a thank you for taking part, we will be raffling off an iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 11 in different colors

Apple iPhone 11 in different colors

To enter our prize draw just answer the following question:


What happened to Mia?

 

The deadline for entries is 18.06.2022, 12 UTC. The judges‘ decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Advertisement