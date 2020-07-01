 What Germans mean when they tell you ′only the cuckoo knows′! | Meet the Germans | DW | 01.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

What Germans mean when they tell you 'only the cuckoo knows'!

Quite a few everyday German idioms use bird imagery. Here's what Germans mean when they tell you 'only the cuckoo knows' or they'd rather have 'a sparrow in their hand than a pigeon on the roof.'

  • pigeon on a red roof (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/AGAMI/M. Guyt)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    In the hand, on the roof

    Don't take unnecessary risks: In a nutshell, that's what the German idiom "Der Spatz in der Hand ist besser als die Taube auf dem Dach" (The sparrow in your hand is better than the pigeon on the roof) means. The popular English equivalent "A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush" is said to go back to the Middle Ages.

  • bird on a beach with a worm (picture-alliance/H. Bäsemann)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    The early bird catches the worm

    Plan well to your own advantage: "Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm" uses the same image in English and German. The idiom is from a 17th-century English collection of proverbs, where the saying goes: "The early bird catches the worm." No birds or worms involved in this one, but Germans also say "Morgenstund' hat Gold im Mund:" literally, the early morning hour has "gold in its mouth."

  • man pointing his finger to his forehead (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    Crazy loon

    When Germans say "Bei dir piept's wohl" (there is something tweeting in your head) or accuse you of having a bird ("Du hast einen Vogel") they are telling you that you must be off your rocker — in a word, crazy. More often than not, the term is accompanied by the above gesture. The imagery possibly goes back to popular belief that demonic creatures were lodged in the heads of mentally ill people.

  • stork flies into large nest (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    You've got it made

    In German, when you feel someone has done nicely for themselves without lifting a finger, you would say they sat themselves down in a "made nest" ("ins gemachte Nest setzen"). The saying evokes the cuckoo — some female cuckoos lay their eggs in some other bird's nest, and let the unwitting "foster parents" hatch and rear the hungry cuckoo along with their own brood.

  • cuckoo clock outside on a building (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt )

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    Heaven only knows

    Exasperated Germans at their wit's end might say, "heaven only knows," but "only the cuckoo (some people say: the vulture) knows" is just as popular. Of course, neither cuckoos nor vultures know or can help. Both were regarded as creepy, slightly demonical birds, so they were used as stand-ins for the being people really did not want to mention by name: the devil.

  • head of a crowing rooster (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/G. Fischer)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    No one cares two hoots

    A common German idiom has it that "Danach kräht kein Hahn mehr" (no rooster crows about this anymore). There's no reason to crow; a person or event has become insignificant, so why bother? The English idiom doesn't use rooster imagery, but does refer to the owl (no one cares two hoots), and the hooting sound it makes — or can't be bothered to utter, in this case.

  • swallow flying over flowers (-picture alliance/blickwinkel/T. Will)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    One swallow does not a summer make

    The idiom pointing out that if one good thing happens, it doesn't follow that it will happen again anytime soon, is the same in German. One of Aesop's fables — Aesop was a Greek storyteller in the 6th century B.C. — is said to be the source of the popular proverb. In the story, a young man sees a single swallow in springtime and sells his warm coat — very prematurely, it turns out.

  • hen with its head in a watering can (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    One blind hen

    The German idiom "Ein blindes Huhn findet auch ein Korn" (even a blind hen finds a kernel of grain) might sound optimistic, but don't be fooled. Success in this case has nothing to do with skills, but chance and luck. English equivalents include "A blind man may hit the mark, too" and to a certain degree, "Even a broken clock is right twice a day."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • pigeon on a red roof (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/AGAMI/M. Guyt)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    In the hand, on the roof

    Don't take unnecessary risks: In a nutshell, that's what the German idiom "Der Spatz in der Hand ist besser als die Taube auf dem Dach" (The sparrow in your hand is better than the pigeon on the roof) means. The popular English equivalent "A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush" is said to go back to the Middle Ages.

  • bird on a beach with a worm (picture-alliance/H. Bäsemann)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    The early bird catches the worm

    Plan well to your own advantage: "Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm" uses the same image in English and German. The idiom is from a 17th-century English collection of proverbs, where the saying goes: "The early bird catches the worm." No birds or worms involved in this one, but Germans also say "Morgenstund' hat Gold im Mund:" literally, the early morning hour has "gold in its mouth."

  • man pointing his finger to his forehead (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    Crazy loon

    When Germans say "Bei dir piept's wohl" (there is something tweeting in your head) or accuse you of having a bird ("Du hast einen Vogel") they are telling you that you must be off your rocker — in a word, crazy. More often than not, the term is accompanied by the above gesture. The imagery possibly goes back to popular belief that demonic creatures were lodged in the heads of mentally ill people.

  • stork flies into large nest (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    You've got it made

    In German, when you feel someone has done nicely for themselves without lifting a finger, you would say they sat themselves down in a "made nest" ("ins gemachte Nest setzen"). The saying evokes the cuckoo — some female cuckoos lay their eggs in some other bird's nest, and let the unwitting "foster parents" hatch and rear the hungry cuckoo along with their own brood.

  • cuckoo clock outside on a building (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt )

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    Heaven only knows

    Exasperated Germans at their wit's end might say, "heaven only knows," but "only the cuckoo (some people say: the vulture) knows" is just as popular. Of course, neither cuckoos nor vultures know or can help. Both were regarded as creepy, slightly demonical birds, so they were used as stand-ins for the being people really did not want to mention by name: the devil.

  • head of a crowing rooster (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/G. Fischer)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    No one cares two hoots

    A common German idiom has it that "Danach kräht kein Hahn mehr" (no rooster crows about this anymore). There's no reason to crow; a person or event has become insignificant, so why bother? The English idiom doesn't use rooster imagery, but does refer to the owl (no one cares two hoots), and the hooting sound it makes — or can't be bothered to utter, in this case.

  • swallow flying over flowers (-picture alliance/blickwinkel/T. Will)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    One swallow does not a summer make

    The idiom pointing out that if one good thing happens, it doesn't follow that it will happen again anytime soon, is the same in German. One of Aesop's fables — Aesop was a Greek storyteller in the 6th century B.C. — is said to be the source of the popular proverb. In the story, a young man sees a single swallow in springtime and sells his warm coat — very prematurely, it turns out.

  • hen with its head in a watering can (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

    One blind hen

    The German idiom "Ein blindes Huhn findet auch ein Korn" (even a blind hen finds a kernel of grain) might sound optimistic, but don't be fooled. Success in this case has nothing to do with skills, but chance and luck. English equivalents include "A blind man may hit the mark, too" and to a certain degree, "Even a broken clock is right twice a day."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Animals play a large role in everyday idioms in many languages, and that includes all manner of birds. In English, for instance, people know exactly what you mean when you say "free as a bird, like a duck to water, proud as a peacock, scarce as a hen's teeth, as the crow flies, water off a duck's back, birds of a feather flock together and happy as a lark," to name just a few.

The German language also has a host of bird-related idioms. Click on the above picture gallery to find out more about cuckoos and sparrows and blind hens!

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Meet the Germans

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Diffident rooster, sparrow in your hand — German bird idioms

Many German idioms use bird imagery — there's the proverbial early bird, and plenty of references to cuckoos, pigeons, blind hens and sparrows. (01.07.2020)  

Advertisement

Film

Film Regeln am Band - bei hoher Geschwindigkeit | Schüler proben Brechts Heilige Johanna der Schlachthöfe (wirFilm)

Award-winning German docufilm gets to the heart of meat processing

"Regeln am Band" (Rules on the assembly line) is ostensibly about a meat industry that has also become a ground zero for coronavirus. But Yulia Lokshina's award-winning documentary is really about the people involved.  

Books

Frauen am Bauhaus Gunta Stölzl und ihre Weberei-Klasse um 1927 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Women in art: 100 female artists you should know

100 years ago, women were finally allowed to study at art academies. Yet today, they still are eclipsed by their male colleagues. The book "I Love Women in Arts" plans to change that.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Mozart y Mambo - Sarah Willis in Cuba

A unique musical encounter: Berlin Philharmonic horn player Sarah Willis travels to Havana and combines classical music with Cuban rhythms.  

GMF

Portrait Johanna Reich (Privat)

Johanna Reich: defending freedom of expression with digital media

Cologne-based media artist and student of Wim Wenders', Johanna Reich, talks to DW about the influence of the digital world on our values, highlighting opportunities for pluralism to unfold online.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic (One.com)

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.  