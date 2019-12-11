 What Germans googled the most in 2019 | Digital Culture | DW | 11.12.2019

Digital Culture

What Germans googled the most in 2019

Germans once again turned to Google to answer their burning questions in 2019. Here are some of the top internet searches across categories including political news, deaths, "what is," "how to" and personalities.

  • Floss Dance (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Washington Prime Group/K. Kmonicek)

    The Germans' top Google searches in 2019

    How to... do 'The Floss'

    "The Floss" is a dance move in which a person clenches their fists and swings their arms from the back of their body to the front. It gained popularity after teenager Russell Horning performed it during Katy Perry's performance of "Swish Swish" on Saturday Night Live in May 2017 and through the computer game "Fortnite Battle Royale," kickstarting a trend of people recording their own renditions.

  • Greta Thunberg (picture-alliance/TT/J. Gow)

    The Germans' top Google searches in 2019

    Personalities: Greta Thunberg

    Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg became the face of the youth protest movement for climate action after she started a solo protest outside the parliament building in Stockholm in August 2018. Her actions sparked the global "Fridays for Future" movement, which has seen students take to the streets to demand action on climate change instead of attending classes on Fridays.

  • Halloween pumpkins (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    The Germans' top Google searches in 2019

    Where is... October 31 a holiday?

    October 31 is famously Halloween, but it is also Reformation Day, a Protestant Christian religious holiday. It has been a public holiday in the five former East German states since Reunification in 1990. Adding to the Germans' confusion, four more states from the north of the country also adopted the holiday in 2018. Five Catholic states have the next day off, on November 1 — All Saints' Day.

  • Ursula von der Leyen (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Zhang Cheng)

    The Germans' top Google searches in 2019

    Political news: European Parliament election

    The European Parliament elections were held in May 2019. The European People's Party, led by Manfred Weber, won the most seats in the European Parliament, which should've made Weber the candidate likely to head the European Commission. But following the election, the European Council decided to nominate Ursula von der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission.

  • Kinostart Film Joker (picture-alliance/dpa//Warner Bros. Entertainment/N. Tavernise)

    The Germans' top Google searches in 2019

    Movies: 'The Joker'

    "The Joker" was one of the most anticipated films of 2019. But its arrival in cinemas wasn't met without controversy. People questioned the film's portrayal of mental illness and debated whether the story of a bullied loner who is shunned by society and turns violent could inspire similar acts of violence by people who related to him. It also featured a song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter.

  • Demonstration gegen Artikel 13 in München (picture-alliance/A. Pohl)

    The Germans' top Google searches in 2019

    What is... Article 13

    Article 13 (now Article 17) is a part of the European Union's new copyright directive, which came into force in June 2019. Supporters of the amendment say it will help to prevent instances of copyright infringement, but content creators, mainly for social media platforms and YouTube, are worried the directive will result in censorship.

  • Karl Lagerfeld (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Agostini)

    The Germans' top Google searches in 2019

    Deaths: Karl Lagerfeld

    German creative director and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away on February 19, 2019. He was one of the most prominent figures in the fashion world and was often photographed with his equally well-known Birman cat Choupette. Lagerfeld was best known for being the creative director of French fashion house Chanel, a position he held from 1983 up until his death.

  • Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    The Germans' top Google searches in 2019

    Athletes: Leroy Sane

    Leroy Sane is a 23-year-old German football player for the English Premier League football club Manchester City and the German national team. There had been talk that Sane would be transferring to Bayern Munich, but he suffered a major injury in August that required surgery and ruled him out of the game for months. Bayern fans were likely turning to Google to keep track of his recovery.

    Author: Louisa Wright


Greta Thunberg, the European Parliament election, how to do "The Floss" dance and the death of Karl Lagerfeld were among Germany's most popular Google searches in 2019, according to data released by Google on Wednesday.

The most popular search term overall was "Rebecca Reusch," the name of a teenager from Berlin who has been missing since February 2019.  Authorities still do not her whereabouts and are working to find the potential perpetrators behind her disappearance.

In second place was Notre-Dame, followed by the World Woman's Handball Championship. The fourth most popular search topic was  fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February. In fifth came "Julen," in reference to Julen Rosello Garcia, a two-year-old Spanish boy who died after falling into an illegally excavated narrow shaft near Totalán in Málaga, on January 13, 2019.

Read more: How Karl Lagerfeld made an icon of himself

Notre Dame in Paris (Getty Images/AFP/G. van der Hasselt)

France's Notre Dame was severely damaged after a fire broken out

The most googled people were climate activist Greta Thunberg, TV personality Evelyn Burdecki, singer-songwriterAlice Merton, German schlager singer Peter Orloff and German entrepreneur Bastian Yotta.

The most popular "how to" or "how is" searches — formulated in German as "Wie?" — were: "How to do The Floss," a dance where the person holds their arms out straight and then swings them in front and behind their back, "What is Prince Harry's baby called" and "How does the Queen sign [her name]."

For the "what is" questions, Germans wanted to know about "Article 13" in the EU's new copyright directive, Brexit, and "Kappa," an emote used in chats on the streaming video platform Twitch, often to convey sarcasm or irony or troll people.

Some of the most popular "where is" questions included, "Where is October 31 a holiday?" (while most people know the date to be Halloween, in Germany, some states have a holiday for Reformation Day), "Where is Rebecca?" ( the missing teenager from Berlin), "Where is appendicitis pain?" and "Where is Sri Lanka?"

Watch video 01:45

Sri Lanka blames local Islamists for bombings

People also google the names of personalities who died over the year: Karl Lagerfeld, German actress Lisa Martinek, who died in a swimming accident, Ingo Kantorek, who died with his wife in a car accident, race car driver Niki Lauda, and young US actor Cameron Boyce, who died after having an epilepsy-related seizure.

The political headlines people were most interested in were the European parliament elections, Article 13 in the EU's copyright directive and Sri Lanka, due to the Easter terror attacks.

The five most googled films were Joker, Avengers EndgameThe Perfect Secret, The Irishman and Captain Marvel.

For sports stars, footballers Leroy Sane (Germany), Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (Brazil), Philippe Coutinho Correia (Brazil), German basketballer Andrej Mangold and German bobsledder Sandra Kiriasis were the names that obtained the most inquiries

