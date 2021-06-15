 What foods help prevent a severe course of COVID? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 15.06.2021

Science

What foods help prevent a severe course of COVID?

Throughout the pandemic, a lot of nutrition advice has been handed out. But is there any single food that can help prevent a serious COVID-19 infection?

A mix of fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables aren't all you need for a healthy immune system

Our food choices have a direct impact on the health and function of our bodies, and on our immune systems.

With the coronavirus still circulating, people want to know what they can do at home to protect themself against a severe COVID infection. Eating nutritious food that supports a healthy immune system is a good place to start.

Scientists are starting to look at the links between diet and COVID-19 infections. One main point they're making: A variety of nutrients is needed to maintain a healthy body and immune system.

"There is no single nutrient that will act as a magic bullet to protect people [from COVID-19]," said Philip Calder, a nutritional immunologist at the University of Southampton in the UK.

Watch video 26:05

Living without meat

'Diet isn't the be all and end all'

A study of 2,884 healthcare workers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US published in the BMJ medical journal in May found that those who reported following plant-based diets and pescetarian diets (mainly plant-based with some seafood) were less likely to develop a moderate-to-severe COVID infection than people who eat meat.

For people eating a "plant-based diet" there was a 73% lower chance of moderate-to-severe COVID, and for people who reported eating a "plant-based or pescetarian diet" the odds were 59% lower, compared to people who did not follow a plant-based or pescatarian diet. People eating a low carbohydrate, high protein diet were three times more likely to have a moderate-to-severe COVID infection compared to those on plant-based diets.

While the scientists controlled for factors like age, sex, ethnicity, medical specialty, body mass index, medical conditions and lifetyle factors like smoking and exercise, the study does have some limitations. More than 70% of participants were men and 95% were doctors.

The study did not take other influencing factors like stress and sleep into account.

"There are lots of things that influence people's immune system and diet is just one of them," said Calder. "It isn't the be all and end all."

Of the 568 COVID cases in the study, only 298 had a positive PCR or antibody test. The rest of the cases only had reported symptoms of COVID. When the study was restricted to only those with positive tests, although the association was the same as the main results, the small sample size meant it was no longer significant.

The researchers screened participants for substantial exposure to COVID-19, but were not able to control exactly how much exposure each healthcare worker had.

Watch video 05:22

The benefits of a vegan diet

The food we need

The study has limitations, but its findings are somewhat in line with what the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend we eat.

Humans need both micronutrients and macronutrients, most of which can be found in plant-based foods.

Micronutrients include vitamins and minerals, which are essential for keeping our bodies running smoothly and our immune systems strong.

Macronutrients give us the energy to maintain our bodily functions and get through the day. They can be roughly divided into three groups: carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

The WHO recommends eating a diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, legumes (e.g. lentils, chickpeas, beans, peas), nuts, whole grains (e.g. brown rice, oats, millet, maize) and animal-source foods. People should eat at least five portions (or a total of 400 grams) of fruit and vegetables every day. While starchy root vegetables like potatoes, sweet potatoes and cassava are healthy, they do not count as one of your five a day.

It's also about what not to eat: Sugar intake should not exceed 12 teaspoons a day, but ideally just six for additional health benefits. This includes all the sugars added to food and drinks, as well as sugars that are naturally present in foods like honey, fruit juice and syrup. The sugar in fruit and vegetables is not included. Salt intake should be restricted to about one teaspoon a day.

Watch video 26:01

Health and the Internet

More Omega-3s, less severe COVID?

One nutritional factor that may contribute to a less severe course of COVID are Omega-3 fatty acids. There are three main types that humans need: ALA, DHA and EPA.

ALA is mainly found in plant oils and seeds, like chia, flax and canola oil. DHA and EPA can only be found in fish and some algae. Vegetarians and vegans can take supplements made from algae to fill this gap. Fish actually become enriched with Omega-3 because of the algae they eat.

Iranian researchers have found that Omega-3s could play an important role in good COVID outcomes. The results of a randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Translational Medicine in March 2021 showed that critically ill COVID-19 patients who took a 1000mg Omega-3 supplement containing 400mg of EPAs and 200mg of DHAs for two weeks after hospitalization had a 21% survival rate after one month compared to 3% in the control group.

It also improved some markers of respiratory and renal function in critically ill COVID patients, but further studies need to be done, the authors wrote.

Watch video 04:11

The birth of the microbiome

Feed your gut

When you feed yourself, you're also feeding your microbiome, a collection of bacteria but also fungi, parasites, and viruses that co-exist throughout the body. The largest number of these microbes is found in the gut.

"The microbiome does many jobs, including helping us digest our food, making vital vitamins, protecting from infection and educating our immune system," said Sheena Cruickshank, an immunologist at the University of Manchester in the UK.

The microbiome helps to keep the barriers that protect us from germs strong by strengthening the cells that line the gut, as well as actively protecting against invading germs, Cruickshank said.

Your diet also has a significant role in determining what kinds of microbes live in your colon.

Fibers like resistant starches, for example cooked potatoes, beans or lentils, help feed the good bacteria. Probiotic foods contain live beneficial bacteria and can also help. They include fermented foods like kefir, yoghurt with live active cultures, kimchi, miso, sauerkraut, pickled vegetables, tempeh and kombucha tea.

These foods help to keep your gut healthy, which in turn supports your immune system in the fight against COVID.

  • A man sits under an umbrella at a market selling beans

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Tasty with an added health benefit

    Pulses, the dry seeds of legume family plants such as peas, beans, lentils or chickpeas, are easy to prepare and have all sorts of positive health effects. They've been credited with helping to prevent diabetes, reduce the risk of heart disease and help with cholesterol and weight loss. But despite their potential to rapidly improve nutrition in the developing world, they are often overlooked.

  • A woman cooks on a simple outdoor stove

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Nutritional powerhouse

    The list of benefits doesn't end there. Pulses are high in dietary fiber, are a source of low-fat protein and are gluten-free. They are also packed with essential micronutrients such as iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc, making them a great food source for people who have limited access to nutritious foods.

  • Birds eye view of a field being cultivated

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Not your ordinary bean

    In Congo, Rwanda, India and several other developing countries HarvestPlus is growing iron-biofortified beans. This variety of bean is reported to have an even greater nutritional value than commonly grown bean varieties. In regions where close to one-third of people are affected by the micronutrient deficiency, anemia, the beans can provide consumers with up to 45% of their daily needs.

  • A woman spreads out pulses on the ground

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Pulses benefits stack up

    Mywish Maredia, a professor of development economics at Michigan State University, argues that pulses are "uniquely positioned" to help tackle the challenges faced by the developing world. Not only do they provide adequate nutrition and health benefits, they are also cheap, easier to source and environmentally less damaging than meat and other agricultural industries.

  • Two men stand with a herd of cattle

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    In a league of their own

    The UN reports that it costs nearly one-fifth the price to source an equivalent amount of protein from pulses as it does from milk. Furthermore, only around 160 liters (40 gallons) of water is needed to produce 500 grams (1 pound) of pulses, compared with some 7,000 liters for the same amount of beef.

  • A woman harvests pulses in a field

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Can grow (almost) anywhere

    Pulses are often grown in regions without access to irrigation or chemical fertilizers, meaning they can provide nutritional benefits to people unable to grow other crop types that would offer similar health advantages. What's more, pulses are drought and frost-tolerant, with the ability to grow in harsher environments than most stable crops.

  • Flowering of lentils fields in Perugia, Italy

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Ancient staple

    Pulses have been part of the human diet for millennia. Archaeological digs in Anatolia — modern-day Turkey — have found signs of chickpea and lentil production (seen above, in Italy) dating back to 7,000-8000 B.C. Beans and other pulses have been important for many cultures. They've been found in Egyptian and Aztec tombs, and black beans were used by ancient Romans to banish specters of the dead.

  • Two men create an Indian flag on the ground using rice and lentils

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Bean artistry

    An integral part of human culture, pulses have inevitably turned up in works of art. Rangoli, an art from that originated in India, uses materials such as colored sand, flower petals, rice, beans or lentils to create intricate and beautiful patterns on the ground. In this photo, Indians show their support for the ongoing farmers' protests with a huge Indian flag made of rice and lentils.

  • A pile of colorful jelly beans

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Sweet treat

    Pulses are highly versatile and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch and sometimes for dessert. They can be added as a healthy alternative in cakes, snacks and even some drinks. This candy favorite, the jelly bean, has nothing to do with pulses — but the shape was inspired by the diet of Americans in the 1800s, which was primarily made up of beans and homegrown vegetables.

    Author: Jessie Wingard, Martin Kuebler


