 What food do you love to bake most?  | Lifestyle | DW | 11.12.2020

Lifestyle

What food do you love to bake most? 

Cookies are backed at Christmas time in countries all over the world. But hobby bakers are not only in their element during the holiday season. Cookies, bread, or cakes—which foods are you favorite to bake? 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Backzeit

Ovens are constantly aglow during Advent. Baking cookies is one of the most beloved Christmas traditions in Germany and other European countries. 

Cookies are baked in droves in the comfort of homes all over the world. The results are savory, sweet, sour, and even bitter. The tradition of baking during Advent goes back to the Middle Ages, when spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, first made their way to Europe. Bread on the other hand, has been baked since the Stone Age. 

Now we’d like to hear from you! What are your favorite things to bake? We want to know your answers! We’ll send one lucky participant a backpack filled with exclusive DW products. 

What I like to bake the most:

The final day to send in answers is 25. December 2020, 12 o’clock UTC. The deadline is legally binding. Good Luck! 

