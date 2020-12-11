What food do you love to bake most? 

Ovens are constantly aglow during Advent. Baking cookies is one of the most beloved Christmas traditions in Germany and other European countries.

Cookies are baked in droves in the comfort of homes all over the world. The results are savory, sweet, sour, and even bitter. The tradition of baking during Advent goes back to the Middle Ages, when spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, first made their way to Europe. Bread on the other hand, has been baked since the Stone Age.

