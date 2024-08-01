What draws India to godmen and gurus?

A deadly stampede in Uttar Pradesh once again brought focus to India's self-styled godmen and the enormous and sometimes tragic influence they have over their followers.

The tragedy in India's northern town of Hathras in July saw over 120 people die during a religious gathering led by a self-styled godman. Over 250,000 are believed to have attended the event.

The crowd reportedly started to stampede when godman's security detail pushed the followers who had knelt to collect the mud upon which the religious leader had walked.

The spiritual preacher Suraj Pal, popularly addressed as "Bhole Baba" (Innocent Elder), is just one of thousands of "godmen" in India. He was once a constable with the Uttar Pradesh state police. As a preacher, he now has scores of religious retreats around the country, drives swanky cars, commands a private security force, and counts the political class and the well-heeled among his followers.

Pal and other self-styled Hindu ascetics have followers in every layer of society, from everyday people to celebrities. A large chunk of their money comes from their followers' donations, and some of the godmen claim to possess supernatural powers and divine connections.

However, in the last few years, an increasing number of so-called "spiritual" gurus or "godmen" in India have been implicated in crimes ranging from sexual abuse to murder.

The Hathras stampede which killed over 120 people allegedly started when a guru's security clashed with the devotees Image: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

'Saints' behind bars

In 2014, security forces had to blow through a wall with bulldozers just to get their hands on guru Rampal Singh Jatin. An estimated 20,000 troops had to contend with 10,000 of Rampal's fervent followers.

After securing his massive "ashram" or spiritual dwelling , they found the bodies of four women and an 18-month-old child buried on the grounds. Four years later, he was sentenced to life in jail for murder.

Then, there is the case of Nityanand, a fugitive guru and self-anointed "godman" who is facing charges of abduction and rape in India. He claims to have established his own island nation called the "United States of Kailasa" four years ago, reportedly off the coast of Ecuador.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of spiritual sect "Dera Sacha Sauda" in Punjab province, enjoyed venerable status among the lower caste Dalit Sikhs and subaltern groups. He made headlines in 2017 when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two female disciples. Two years, he was found guilty on two charges of murder.

Another spiritual leader, Swami Premamnanda, escaped the ethnic riots in Sri Lanka in 1983 and later gathered many followers in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The self-styled godman was eventually convicted of raping 13 girls. He died in prison.

Spirituality incorporated

"Millions of people in both rural and urban India are looking for a purpose and a cause in their lives. They want someone to gratify their spiritual needs and find such a person who they can trust and then become part of that identity," journalist Bhavdeep Kang told DW.

Protests after Indian guru convicted of rape To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Her book, "Gurus: Stories of India's Leading Babas," draws out the centrality of the godman in the lives of people — as spiritual instructor, family confidante and business advisor — that creates a dependency, making the devotee emotionally invested in the purity and godhood of the guru.

In many cases, according to Kang, new technologies played a hand in transforming the generic family advisor or a village "saint" into a high-flying celebrity.

Many devotees flock to them for solutions to problems, ranging from health issues to unemployment and sterility.

"The high-profile ones have money and are brands with deep influence on electoral politics and markets. They comprise entire corporations and economies," Kang adds.

Divine powers and money management

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, is one such example from central state of Madhya Pradesh. He claims divine powers, including healing of the sick, but also insists he can help people tide over business and financial problems.

Counting powerful government ministers and politicians among his followers, Bageshwar is also a social media phenomenon with millions of followers. He burst into a national limelight after a well-known rationalist questioned his claims that he had healing powers and could read people's minds.

Then there is also the case of Mata Amritanandamayi, the"hugging saint" affectionately called "Amma" by her followers, whose work spawned a huge network of charities, schools, and shelters across the world.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri claims he can read minds and exorcise ghosts Image: Hindustan Times/picture alliance

The spiritual therapist from the southern Indian state of Kerala does not prescribe to any specific religious doctrine.

"My religion is love. An unbroken stream of love flows from me to all beings in the universe," Amma told DW in an interview years ago.

Her supporters include doctors, rock stars, tycoons, and software engineers, many who have abandoned their previous careers to be in her service.

'Science is not everything'

Sociologist Dipankar Gupta, who has studied the issue closely, points out that diehard rationalists find it difficult to fathom the faith and adoration that gurus and godmen — especially those in lieu of Bhole Baba — invoke from their followers.

"Rationalists commit a major error here in their reasoning because science is not everything. They go wrong because the lens they see the world with is not bifocal. They just know and see a single method," Gupta told DW.

"To ask then why religious believers are not scientific is the most unscientific question of all," added Gupta.

However, educator Avijit Pathak sees these less-than-holy members of India's massive religious network as problematic and thriving alongside genuine spiritual leaders.

"The religiosity of love and compassion has been replaced by the politics of oppressive organized religions. The meditative quest for the merger of the finite and the infinite has been replaced by the instantaneous salvation capsules sold by the fancy 'spiritual industry' of the neoliberal market," Pathak told DW.

"The utter existential anguish of the downtrodden has been exploited by the manipulators," added Pathak.

The forlorn life of 'god makers' in India To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Before you leave: Every Friday, the DW Asia newsletter delivers compelling articles and videos from around the continent right to your inbox. Subscribe below.