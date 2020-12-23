 What does your grandmother mean to you? Is she your superhero?  | Lifestyle | DW | 23.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What does your grandmother mean to you? Is she your superhero? 

The world wouldn’t be half as wonderful without grandmothers. That’s reason enough to show them our gratitude. What does your gran mean to you? Do you see her as superheroine? 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Super-Oma

Everyone, everywhere in the world probably has one: a beloved grandmother. Spanish street artist  Yoseba painted huge portraits of grandmothers on building facades. Grandmas as superheroines. Each one represents a real person.But there are elements of fancy: one carries a heavy sack of potatoes on her back, another glides through the air with an umbrella like Mary Poppins...

And what does your grandmother mean to you? Do you see her as a superheroine? Send us a photograph of you and your grandma!

We’re looking forward to receiving your photos and comments. Maybe your name will be picked in our drawing for a DW backpack full of surprises.

The deadline is 2 January 2021, 12 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck! 

 

Advertisement
Bird's eye view of the Berlinale red carpet with crowded press area

Berlinale plans a 'festival in two stages' amid COVID uncertainty

With Germany's harder coronavirus lockdown in place, the Berlin International Film Festival plans massive changes for its upcoming edition.  

John Le Carre stands with his arms crossed in front of a bookshelf

John le Carre – from British spy to best-selling author

Nearly all his bestsellers have been made into blockbusters — hardly surprising, since his novels deliver page-turning suspense and complex espionage plots. An ex-intelligence agent, le Carre knew his subject firsthand.  

08.2012 DW Feature Schumann at Pier2 Paavo Järvi 02

Conductor Paavo Järvi: 'Every year is Beethoven year'

2020 is Beethoven’s anniversary year. Big plans were made — then the pandemic came. The conductor talks with DW about life in amidst of the coronavirus.  

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen

Germany's 16 states: Saxony

Culture meets nature in Saxony: A mere 40 kilometers (25 mi) lie between splendid Baroque art and architecture in Dresden and the distinctive peaks of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  