Lifestyle

What does unity mean to you?

Unity is something many people around the world desire. It is one of the factors that led to the reunification of East Germany and West Germany in 1990. What does unity mean to you?

It’s been thirty years since 3 October 1990, the day West Germany and East Germany officially became a single nation after 45 years of division. The signing of the German Unity Treaty affectively marked the end of East Germany which then became part of the Democratic Republic of Germany. It was in part the German people’s desire for freedom and unity that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall, the symbol of German division. Euromaxx is celebrating this anniversary with a special edition of the show. Prominent figures from the world of culture share stories about how reunification affected their lives and work. Euromaxx will introduce one of the winners of unification and explain what techno had to do with it. The program will go out into the streets of the German capital to visit locations where memorable events took place and take a look at how the city has changed in the years following the peaceful revolution.

We would love to know: what does unity mean to you? 

We’re looking forward to your replies. And as a thank you we will draw a name from among the participants for a backpack designed especially for DW filled with a few surprise extras.

Closing date for entries is 9 October 2020, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

