What does the European Parliament actually do?

The vast majority of the 751 members of the European Parliament are proud to point out that they are part of a unique body. The parliament, which has been directly elected by citizens in all the member states of the EU since 1979, is the only democratically legitimized supranational institution in the world. The members make laws on behalf of 512 million citizens in all 28 EU member states.

If the United Kingdom leaves the EU, the number of MEPs will drop to 705.

Right wing gains ground

The number of right-wing populists and EU skeptics has risen steadily in recent years. In the 2014 elections, the three groups representing these camps held 20% of the seats. In the previous elections in 2009, the figure was just over half that, at only 11%.

Equal rights in European legislation

Until now the two largest of the eight groups in the European Parliament, the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats, have worked together in a sort of undeclared grand coalition. In future, they may need the Liberals or the Greens to join them in order to form a majority. Informal coalitions are important for the smooth running of the parliament. During this last legislative period, it passed more than 1,100 laws, which the national parliaments of the member states then enshrine into their respective national legislation.

The European Parliament is the Second Chamber of the legislature. It is almost on a par with the First Chamber, the European Council, in which the member states are represented. As a rule, the EU Commission's proposed legislation is negotiated between the Council and the Parliament in an accelerated negotiation process (trilogue procedure), then submitted to the plenary session.

Over the years, MEPs have gained a lot of additional power and authority. "Back then, in 1979, we were nine countries and we didn't decide anything. Today we are 27, or 28, and we decide everything,” says Elmar Brok (CDU), currently the longest-serving European MP. "Today, the European Parliament is more powerful than some national parliaments. That's why it's wrong to say the European Parliament needs strengthening. The European Parliament is strong!”

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) — the largest faction in the European Parliament — has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Though considered the front-runner, Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. Zahradil, 65, is affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a session of the European Parliament and for once running 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) across the Czech Republic for charity.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Margrethe Vestager (ALDE) Margrethe Vestager, 51, is one of seven lead candidates for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats. As the current EU commissioner for competition, the Danish MEP has taken on corporations like Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. It's also been said that she served as the inspiration for the main character in Borgen , a Danish series where a woman becomes Denmark's first female leader.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) The Greens/EFA is the seventh largest group in European Parliament, so the Dutchman is a long shot to become European Commission president. The 42-year-old MEP, who along with Germany's Ska Keller is representing the group, said he joined the race to "make sure the Green vision is being heard." He has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Violeta Tomic (GUE/NGL) The EU's left-wing groups will be headed by Belgian trade unionist Nico Cue and Violeta Tomic (at left). Tomic is a deputy in Slovenia's National Assembly, best known as a TV presenter and actress. She entered into politics in 2014 and has been an advocate for LGBT rights and stronger citizens' rights in Europe. Author: Keith Walker



Commuter parliament

The European Parliament is a traveling circus. Many of its members are strongly critical of this. It has three seats: Plenary sessions take place every four weeks in the French city of Strasbourg, the committees and parliamentary parties meet in Brussels, and the parliamentary administration is based in Luxembourg. The parliament has fully operational plenary assembly halls in all three cities. However, the one in Luxembourg is almost never used.

Despite numerous attempts by parliamentarians to do something about reducing this expenditure, they have always been blocked, especially by France, which is categorically opposed to relinquishing Strasbourg as the primary seat of the European Parliament.

Freely elected, but not equal

More than 200 national parties are represented in the multilingual European Parliament. They are currently organized into eight parliamentary parties or groups. Electoral law is not standardized; all member states organize elections according to their own rules. Some have a threshold clause to exclude tiny parties that get, say, below five percent of the vote can not send representatives. Others — including Germany — do not.

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court has criticized the fact, while that the European elections are free and general, they are not "equal," in the legal sense. The vote of someone in the small state of Luxembourg, for example, counts more than that of a voter in the largest state, Germany. Luxembourg wits population of 600,000 sends six MEPs; Germany with its population of 80 million sends 96. Measured in terms of the number of eligible and actual voters, that means Germany has far too few.

Voters' interest in this legislative body, unique in all the world, has been waning steadily since 1979. Back then, turnout was still at 63% across the EU. In 2014, the average turnout was just 42%.