12/15/2023 December 15, 2023

The last German MINUSMA peacekeeping troops have left Mali. Mali’s military government had demanded an end to the UN mission, which had provided some 15,000 soldiers over the last decade. A top security analyst shares insider knowledge on what the departure means for Mali and the Sahel region, where jihadist insurgents have been causing havoc – and what role Wagner mercenaries play.