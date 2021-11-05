 What does the city of the future look like for you? | Lifestyle | DW | 05.11.2021

Lifestyle

What does the city of the future look like for you?

What will cities in the future look like? Across the globe, scientists and urban planners are working on answers to this question. If you had one wish – what would the city of the future look like for you?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Stadt der Zukunft

Across the globe, scientists are working on what the city of the future could look like in order to be worth living in. City infrastructure and architecture should ideally support the health and well-being of its inhabitants. Sustainable, eco-friendly cities with fewer cars. Cities with clear air, clear lakes and rivers, plenty of green and less noise. Is this a realistic vision, or utopian dream? Today, Oslo is seen as a pioneering place when it comes to the city of the future. In 2019, the Norwegian capital was named European Green Capital.  

In my opinion, the city of the future should have:

Closing date for entries is 12 November 2021, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

