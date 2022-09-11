What does King Charles mean for the British monarchy?

The first day in a new job can be daunting for anyone. "Where is the coffee machine? Will my boss be a nightmare?" we may find ourselves asking.

Spare a thought then for 73-year-old King Charles III (millions in reportedly tax-free inheritance and lifetime job security notwithstanding) as he steps into possibly the most formidable shoes on Earth: the smart, sensible, well-worn heels of the late Elizabeth II.

The new king inherits the throne from a monarch credited even by detractors as a skilled public servant who understood her specific role in politics: to remain above the fray.

Elizabeth enjoyed a 75% approval rating among the British public, compared with 42% for her son, a YouGov poll earlier this year showed.

A lot is riding on Charles's performance. The family has been beset by scandals of late.

The king's brother Prince Andrew settled a sexual assault lawsuit this year and has more or less withdrawn from public life.

Prince Harry stepped away from his royal duties in 2021 and moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, amid a public family rift.

The monarch's own reputation never really recovered from his messy divorce from Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in 1997 but remains hugely popular.

People's love for Queen Elizabeth II doesn't necessarily translate to a love of monarchy

King's 'lackluster' personality

The outpouring of public grief following the queen's death may suggest that the monarchy is in good standing.

But the academic Pauline Maclaran, author of "Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture," doesn't believe it's that simple.

"Support for the queen does not necessarily transfer to the monarchy as an institution," said Maclaran, a marketing professor at Royal Holloway, London University.

Backing for the monarchy, though still high, plunged dramatically from 75% in 2012 to 62% a few months ago, according to pollsters YouGov.

Maclaran said major risks for Charles included his lackluster popularity and his reputation for interfering in public business.

"People have long expressed the fear that Charles could meddle too much in politics," she said. As Prince of Wales, Charles was chastised for writing a string of letters that allegedly compromised his impartiality.

Perhaps an even bigger risk, Maclaran said, is that Charles will lead the monarchy as a white, heterosexual, privileged male at a time of growing awareness of identity issues and of increased awareness of the colonial past.

King Charles leads other royals during Queen Elizabeth's lying in state in London

"The next in line is also a white male and the next after that," she said, referring to Charles's son Prince William and Prince George, William's first child.

There are also open questions about the Commonwealth and calls for reparations for colonial-era wrongs, Maclaran said.

Indeed, the first place it could all start to unravel for Charles is the 14 Commonwealth countries that still have the British monarch as their head of state (out of 56). Barbados bid adieu and became a republic last year; others could follow suit.

The prime minister of the West Indies nation of Antigua and Barbuda told British broadcaster ITV last week the he planned a referendum on the matter within three years. Jamaica has expressed interest in a similar move. The leaders of Australia and New Zealand also back the move in theory, though they don't seem to be in any rush.

Republicans sense their chance

What about within the UK? One organization that sees the accession as a potential opportunity is Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign group.

"A proclamation of a new king is an affront to democracy, a moment that stands firmly against the values most of us believe in, values such as equality, accountability and the rule of law," spokesperson Graham Smith said in a statement published last week.

Though careful to pay respects to the queen, Republic has been preparing for the crown to change hands for a while, noting the trend of declining public support.

"The queen is undeniably the most popular member of the Royal Family. So when she's no longer on the throne ... King Charles is not going to be in a position to turn that around. He's going to lose more support," Smith said in a conference talk back in June.

Despite Smith's optimism, the UK's republican movement clearly faces an uphill struggle.

Charles (center) holds a vigil in front of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland

The most fertile ground for the cause is likely Scotland. This year, a poll by the UK-based think tank British Future found that only 45% of Scottish voters back the monarchy. During Charles III's proclamation as king, protesters booed on the streets of Scotland's capital, Edinburgh.

Nonetheless, thousands in Scotland turned out to pay their respects to Elizabeth, who was famously fond of the country. Even the ruling Scottish National Party, which wants to see Scotland become independent, has made clear it would keep the British monarch as its head of state should the country leave the UK. That position remains unchanged in the wake of Charles's accession, said Scottish Deputy First Minister John Swinney, according to Scotland's The Herald newspaper.

Monarchy established as brand

Could Charles's performance ever be so bad that it pushes Scotland, or even the entire UK towards abolishing the monarchy?

"I don't think so," branding expert Maclaran said, adding that she believes the new king is aware of the risks and will be on his best behavior.

The approach of the royals will be to push the "collective brand" of the broader family, she said.

"Charles can't do this on his own and he's aware of that," she said. He will work closely with the more popular William and Kate and also his queen consort, Camilla, in order to "have women playing strong roles."

Maclaran thinks Charles has gotten off to a great start in his first appearances, addressing known public fears head on. "But this is the honeymoon period. People are feeling emotional," she said.

Republicans such as Graham Smith shouldn't underestimate their opponent.

The monarchy is "very image-conscious" and "very good at adapting," Maclaran said. "At the end of the day, the monarchy is a very sophisticated institution."

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A musical talent King Charles III (here with brother Edward) started learning different instruments as a child, including the piano and the trumpet. He sang in the school choir and played the cello in the university orchestra during his time at Cambridge. He loved playing there, even though he was "rather bad," he said in a BBC podcast in 2021. Charles still became the patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A friend of the arts In 2000, Charles hired an official harpist to the Prince of Wales. But the new king is not only a music fan; he also loves visual arts. He himself paints watercolors, like this Swiss ski resort, created in 1993. The works have been exhibited at Windsor Castle and the Royal Academy, and are available for purchase. The sales proceeds go to charities.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III The storyteller Music: check! The arts: check! And King Charles has also demonstrated that he's a man of words too. As a young heir to the throne, he used to make up stories to tell to his younger brothers Edward and Andrew. This resulted in the children's book "The Old Man of Lochnagar," published in 1980, which is about a man who lives in a cave near the royal estate.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A car running on used cooking oil The new king is a car enthusiast. In order to keep that passion compatible with his climate protection work, he had his fleet of high-horsepower vehicles converted: His Aston Martin runs on ethanol derived from alcoholic gases emitted during the production of wine and cheese fermentation, while other cars use biodiesel made from old frying oil. He also has electric cars.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A huge carbon footprint Despite calling for a sustainable future, the royal's carbon footprint remains hefty. Charles never travels on the same plane as his son William, to avoid losing two heirs to the throne at once should their plane crash. In 2013, the environmental prince faced criticism for having his own-brand bottled water shipped to the Middle East to fund his charities, where it was sold in luxury supermarkets.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III Shortbread and whisky In 1990, Charles founded the organic label Duchy Originals (now called Waitrose Duchy Organic), which, in addition to the royal mineral water, also offers herbal medicines, shortbread, as well as tea and porcelain. Charles is also involved in the whisky brand Barrogill — a robust blended malt, with a herbal and medium-sweet note. Part of the proceeds supports projects in Scotland.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III Royal rumors It was often rumored that King Charles gets seven eggs boiled for him every day, from which he can then choose the one with the best egg yolk consistency — a story that has been denied several times by the royal house. Charles is rather seen as a recycler who hates it when groceries are thrown away.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III Stylish tea time It belongs to British culture just as much as the rain: Tea time is a fixed ritual in the new king's daily routine. According to various reports, at 4 p.m. sharp, Charles treats himself to a cup of tea, preferably Darjeeling with honey and milk, along with a snack, since he is said to skip lunch.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A descendant of Dracula The German bloodline of the British nobility is well known, but a genealogical tree in The British Chronicles also connects the new British king to Vlad III, commonly known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula. The despot from the 15th century served as a model for Bram Stoker's vampire saga "Dracula." Incidentally, Charles was also offered the title "Prince of Transylvania" by Romania in 2017.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A frog's name in his honour His list of his honorary titles is long. Charles was appointed chief in Vanuatu in the South Pacific, honorary chief "Red Crow" in Alberta, Canada, and "Helper of the Cows" by the Maasai tribe in Tanzania. Charles was particularly pleased when he was honored for his commitment to the rainforest in 2012 and a rare frog in Ecuador was named after him on this occasion: the Hyloscirtus princecharlesi. Author: Torsten Landsberg



Edited by: Kate Hairsine