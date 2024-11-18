What do young Germans think about the government crisis?

PoliticsGermanyWhat do young Germans think about the government crisis?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyTessa Clara Walther | Tom Gennoy | Franziska Wüst11/18/2024November 18, 2024The German government is in crisis, with the ruling three-party coalition collapsing at a time already fraught with uncertainty. What do young people in Germany think about the news, and how worried are they about what lies ahead?https://p.dw.com/p/4mo78Advertisement