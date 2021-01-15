 What do you like about winter? | Lifestyle | DW | 15.01.2021

Lifestyle

What do you like about winter?

Winter, in Europe, usually means cold, sometimes even ice and snow. If you're lucky, you can go tobogganing, skiing or ice skating. What does winter mean where you are, and what do you like about it?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Winter

Winter in Europe isn’t just cold and gray. It can also be a lot of fun with snow, ice, and sunshine. Skiing, ice skating, or tobogganing attract many people to the outdoors during the winter months. What does it look like in your part of the world? Is it a cold winter with snow? Is it also very dark there for hours on end, so that you have to make yourself comfortable indoors? Do you even have gloves, scarves, and hats in your closet?

Please write to us and describe what winter is like where you are. We are looking forward to your answers.

With a bit of luck, one of the participants will receive an exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies inside. The deadline for entries is 22.01.2021 12:00 UTC. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

