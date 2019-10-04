 What do you find most important about Munich’s Oktoberfest? | Lifestyle | DW | 04.10.2019

Lifestyle

What do you find most important about Munich’s Oktoberfest?

We wanted you to tell us what you think the most important thing about the Munich Oktoberfest is. Find out if you have won an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch here…

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 40

This way you can also join in the Munich Oktoberfest even if you may live at the other end of the world. This week, many of you chose among the five great Oktoberfest classics.
We have certainly received a lot of interesting replies. Many thanks to all who took part.

We put all the entries into a draw for an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch. And the winner is José Martín Mendoza Granado from Araure in Venezuela. His most important Munich Oktoberfest classic is the dirndl.

Congratulations!

