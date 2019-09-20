 What do you find most important about Munich’s Oktoberfest? | Lifestyle | DW | 27.09.2019

Lifestyle

What do you find most important about Munich’s Oktoberfest?

Munich’s Oktoberfest is one of the world’s most famous folk festivals. Beer, pretzels and brass bands are all the hallmarks of the real thing. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 40

The Munich Oktoberfest is the largest folk festival in the world. It has taken place on the Theresienwiese, an open space in the Bavarian capital since 1810. Every year several million visitors from all over the world come to the Oktoberfest – many of them dressed in authentic Bavarian costume. Have you ever been there? Have you ever sung along with the bands or tasted its typical Bavarian specialties? Or do you only know about it from television reports, stories, social networks or photos? You’ll doubtless think of something typical for the Oktoberfest - because it features many traditions that recur every year.

We want to know what you think the most important thing for at the Munich Oktoberfest is.
Is it: 

Symbolbild | Junger Mann in bayerischer Lederhose füllt eine Mass Bier (picture-alliance/dpa/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/M. Gann)

Big mugs of beer

Oktoberfest Lebkuchenherz I mog Di (Bauer Alex/Fotolia)

Gingerbread hearts

Schweinshaxen (Mike-Fotografie - Fotolia.com)

Pork knuckles

Deutschland Oktoberfest in München 2015 (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Dirndls

Brezeln (picture alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

Pretzels

We are looking forward to getting your answers. As a thank-you, all participants will be tntered into a draw for an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch.

The closing date for entries is 4 October 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

