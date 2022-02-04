 What do you do to live more sustainably? Let us know! | Lifestyle | DW | 04.02.2022

Lifestyle

What do you do to live more sustainably? Let us know!

The climate crisis and marine pollution have motivated lots of us to live in a more environmentally conscious way. Some people have given up their car, eating meat or using plastic. How do you live more sustainably?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Nachhaltigkeit

Crocheting for the oceans is an initiative of artists Margaret and Christine Wertheim. They called for fellow crocheters to join them in creating a collective artwork. More than 4000 people from Germany and beyond joined in with the project. The artists assembled thousands of little corals to form a giant reef. It’s currently on display at the Frieder Burda Museum in Baden-Baden, Germany. For each crocheted entry, a donation was made to a project dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans.

Now here’s what we’d like to know: what do you do to live more sustainably?

-    Produce less trash
-    Avoid plastic
-    Upcycle
-    Not drive a car
-    Volunteer work
-    Avoid short-haul flights
-    Reduce water consumption
-    Eat less meat
-    Own answer

We’re looking forward to reading your answers. A lucky participant will win an exclusive DW rucksack filled with goodies. Closing date for entries is 11 February 2022, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

