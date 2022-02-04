What do you do to live more sustainably? Let us know!

Crocheting for the oceans is an initiative of artists Margaret and Christine Wertheim. They called for fellow crocheters to join them in creating a collective artwork. More than 4000 people from Germany and beyond joined in with the project. The artists assembled thousands of little corals to form a giant reef. It’s currently on display at the Frieder Burda Museum in Baden-Baden, Germany. For each crocheted entry, a donation was made to a project dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans.

