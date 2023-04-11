  1. Skip to content
What do we know about urban warfare underway in Gaza?

November 4, 2023

Israeli ground forces are now positioned around Gaza City. From there, they can conduct raids to take out a particular leader or a tunnel system, for example, and then retreat back to the area they control, military expert Mike Martin told DW.

