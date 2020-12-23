What do we know about the coronavirus?

Almost a year ago, at the beginning of the second week of January 2020, Chinese authorities made the first public announcement that a new type of virus was rampant in the city of Wuhan.

Now, at the end of December, there are more than 1.5 million infections in Germany and around 80 million worldwide.

Here's an overview of what has been discovered about the virus to date, and how far medicine has progressed in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Origin of the virus

When the existence of the virus was announced, the first infection of a human by a vertebrate animal had apparently already occurred several weeks earlier.

Initially, Chinese authorities seemed to have tried to suppress any evidence. To this day, it's not exactly clear when and where the virus jumped from animal to human hosts. Transmission from a bat to an intermediate host, perhaps a tanuki — otherwise known as an Asian raccoon dog — and then to humans is considered the likely origin of the pandemic that is still in full swing today.

There is evidence to suggest that the virus had already spread worldwide in late summer 2019. It has since been found in samples taken in Italy in September of that year which is consistent with an analysis of SARS-CoV genomes by British researchers.

One of the first images of the novel coronavirus was taken in January 2020

Decoding the virus

Chinese virologists deciphered the genetic information of the virus in record time. On January 21, they published the genome structure and three days later they released a detailed description of the virus. This enabled physicians and microbiologists worldwide to begin developing drugs and vaccines.

A typical feature of the virus is the spike proteins (ACE-2) located on its surface. These are crucial for binding to the host cell. That is why a large part of drug and vaccine development has been focused on binding or blocking this protein, or rendering it ineffective in some other way.

A model of the coronavirus: Most prominent is the spike protein (S) that gives the virus its crown-like appearance

Transmission

In the meantime, a study carried out by virologists in the city of Heinsberg, one of the first hotbeds of the disease in Germany, has established that the virus is particularly prevalent in the throat and lungs. The greatest danger of infection — besides coming into direct contact with an infected person or touching a contaminated surface, known as smear infections — is through aerosol transmission. The virus can spread particularly well through air-conditioning systems, such as those used widely in the meat industry.

Closed rooms with many people in them are very dangerous. That's why lockdown measures, the closure of entertainment establishments and the cancellation of trade fairs and major events were very effective in containing the disease.

The largest chains of infection could be traced back to so-called superspreader events.

The use of mouth-and-nose protection, i.e., face masks,has now become established in almost all countries of the world. However, many medical professionals initially questioned whether most people were capable of using masks in everyday life in such a way as to help prevent potential virus transmission.

What is most important is for people to wash their hands, keep their distance from others and air rooms thoroughly.

Even if some pets, such as cats, ferrets and golden hamsters, can become infected by humans, they have not been found to play a significant role in infection chains. However, infections in mink farms in numerous countries have caused great concerns among veterinary doctors. Authorities have subsequently ordered the culling of millions of animals.

Symptoms and risk groups

Initially, it was thought that the new virus was no more dangerous than the seasonal flu. Now, however, physicians know better: The disease poses a threat similar to that of the devastating Spanish flu of 1918. Although many people can get a SARS-CoV-2 infection without symptoms, others become very ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Some groups of people are more often affected than others: People with previous illnesses, elderly people, people with blood type A and men are more at risk.

Pathologists who have examined COVID-19 victims have been able to confirm that high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, kidney failure, liver cirrhosis, asthma and cardiovascular diseases are among the most dangerous preexisting conditions. In principle, however, a severe case of the disease can affect anybody, including young people.

Course of the disease

Mild forms of COVID-19 can present like a cold. Typical symptoms are a sore throat, breathing problems and a loss of sense of smell and taste.

In severe cases, however, a life-threatening multi-organ disease can occur.

This often leads to sepsis — a frequently fatal overreaction of the immune system that attacks the infected person's own tissue and organs.

The severity of the disease depends, to a large extent, on how strongly a person's immune system reacts to the pathogen.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Better than nothing It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Disinfect your hands One of the best ways to protect yourself from the virus is to frequently clean your hands, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) list of recommendations. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Soap and water will do as well The simpler day-to-day solution is to use water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly. Health authorities in the US recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, making sure to pay attention to areas like your fingertips, thumbs and underneath your nails.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right! So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Stay away! Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Got a fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip! If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled and who you may have come in contact with.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Avoid contact! When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Well done — not rare! Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses. Author: Fabian Schmidt



Treatment

At the beginning of the pandemic, many patients with severe courses of the disease received artificial respiration (intubation) at an early stage and died all the same.

Now, however, physicians working in intensive care units have moved away from standard ventilation, because lung specialists have stressed that artificial respiration under positive pressure can do more damage than good to the lungs.

As long as patients are able to breathe on their own, they now receive oxygen without being connected to a respirator. Intubation is used as an option only in an extreme emergency.

In many cases, when the kidneys are severely damaged by COVID-19, dialysis is also necessary. Intensive care units are now also taking other damaged organs into account.

The healing process can be accelerated in specialized clinics by the administration of antibodies from the blood of cured COVID-19 patients. These antibodies take up the fight against the virus in the body of the patient who receives the donated blood.

As a rule, COVID-19 patients must undergo lengthy, individually tailored rehabilitation measures after their medical treatment. These must also take into account their specific previous illnesses and possible organ damage.

No convincing drugs yet

Remdesivir is the only pharmaceutical drug that has been shown to shorten the course of the disease. This is why it was hotly contested on the market.

But it's not a miracle cure. It shortens the healing process by a few days in patients who receive oxygen, but it does not improve their chances of survival. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has advised against remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Doctors are also trying to use other drugs that are already on the market to combat the coronavirus. These include the anti-inflammatory dexamethasone , the RNA polymerase inhibitor Avigan and the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. The efficacy and safety of the first two drugs has not yet been conclusively proven, while hydroxychloroquine has been shown to be ineffective and may even be dangerous.

How far along is vaccine development?

The first usable vaccines came on the market in the United States and EU in December. More are expected to be authorized in 2021.

Mass production and launching effective vaccination campaigns is the main challenge for the pharmaceutical industry and health authorities. Gene-based RNA vaccines, which can be produced relatively quickly, have an advantage here.

However, experts are expecting that vaccination campaigns are unlikely to finish before 2022.

More in the pipeline

At least 214 vaccine projects have been launched worldwide (as of December 23, 2020) according the World Health Organization and 227 according to the German research pharmaceutical companies. These are essentially divided into three vaccine types: attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines and gene-based RNA vaccines.

In the latter case, however, physicians have been entering uncharted territory because no such approved vaccines have been available in the past. Both the BioNTech-Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines are such RNA vaccines. The former has approval in both the EU and US, the latter in the US and is expecting approval in the EU in early January.

In November, AstraZeneca also reported that its vaccine candidate was far enough advanced in phase III studies to apply for Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA).

In addition, there is a tuberculosis vaccine that has already been approved. This does not directly target SARS-CoV-2, but strengthens basic innate immunity. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin are currently trying to improve this vaccine genetically.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents fear a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Initial laboratory tests show that the pathogens can remain infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel - especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



When does herd immunity occur?

It's true that more and more people are becoming infected worldwide. By the end of December, more than 80 million people will have contracted the virus. However, with a population of 7.8 billion, the world is still a long way from achieving any effective degree of immunity to the disease.

In addition, it's unclear whether recovered patients remain permanently immune to the virus. A serological blood test can determine whether someone is carrying antibodies against the virus. A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test taken with a cotton swab can make it clear whether someone is acutely ill and contagious.

This article has been updated since its original publication.