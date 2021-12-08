What do people in Berlin think of the new government?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.
Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel wished Olaf Scholz good luck doing "the best job there is." The new German parliament elected Scholz as Merkel departs after 16 years at the helm of Europe's largest economy.
Germany's incoming coalition government needs to hit the ground running. Fighting the COVID pandemic is the most pressing task.
Former Chancellor Angela Merkel's government approved controversial weapons exports to Egypt before leaving office. Critics of the move are hoping the new government under Olaf Scholz will adopt a stricter arms policy.
