 What do people in Berlin think of the new government? | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 08.12.2021

DW News

What do people in Berlin think of the new government?

Watch video 00:55

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 08: New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds his certificate of appointment at Bellevue palace on December 8, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The new German federal government, a coalition of German Social Democrats (SPD), Greens Party and German Free Democrats (FDP), is being sworn in today with Olaf Scholz as new chancellor and replacing the outgoing government of Angela Merkel. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images)

A new era as Olaf Scholz takes office as German chancellor 08.12.2021

07.12.2021+++ (vorne v.l.) Saskia Esken (SPD), Olaf Scholz (SPD), Christian Lindner (FDP), Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), bei der Unterzeichnung des Koalitionsvertrages von SPD, Grünen und FDP zur Bildung einer Bundesregierung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's incoming government signs coalition deal 07.12.2021

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) gibt im Bundestag seine erste Regierungserklärung ab. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Scholz delivers inaugural address to parliament 15.12.2021

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (M) steht mit Mitglieder der neuen Bundesregierung im Schloss Bellevue für ein Foto. (l-r) Hubertus Heil (SPD), Bundesminister für Arbeit und Soziales, Svenja Schulze (SPD), Bundesministerin für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung, Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Außenministerin, Klara Geywitz (SPD), Bundesministerin für Bau und Wohnen, Christian Lindner (FDP), Bundesminister der Finanzen, Steffi Lemke (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesministerin für Umwelt, Naturschutz, nukleare Sicherheit und Verbraucherschutz, Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD), Cem Özdemir (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesminister für Ernährung und Landwirtschaft, Anne Spiegel (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesministerin für Familie, Senioren, Frauen und Jugend, Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz, Volker Wissing (FDP), Bundesminister für Verkehr und Digitales, Nancy Faeser (SPD), Bundesministerin des Innern und Heimat, Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP), Bundesministerin für Bildung und Forschung, Marco Buschmann (FDP), Bundesminister der Justiz, Wolfgang Schmidt (SPD), Chef des Bundeskanzleramts und Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Bundesministerin der Verteidigung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Meet Germany's government 06.12.2021

From left, candidate Helge Braun, new elected party chairman Friedrich Merz and candidate Norbert Roettgen, attend a press conference of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 to announce the results of a ballot on who will become its new leader. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Top stories in 90 seconds 17.12.2021

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 26: The logos of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are seen at the venue of Yanqing Ice Festival on February 26, 2021 in Beijing, China. The Festival comes at the final day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Winter sports gain in popularity in Chinese schools 17.12.2021

Chilean presidential candidates, from left, Gabriel Boric from the Apruebo Dignidad coalition party, Jose Antonio Kast from the Partido Republicano, Yasna Provoste from the Unidad Constituyente party, Sebastián Sichel of the center-right government coalition, Eduardo Artes of the Partido Comunista-Acción Proletaria y Unión Patriótica, and Marco Henriquez-Ominami from the left-wing Progressive Party, pose for a photo prior to the presidential debate in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, Pool)

Chile to hold presidential runoff election 17.12.2021

Lithuania seeks EU backing in China row 17.12.2021

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his first keynote speech as a chancellor at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, on December 15, 2021 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefs Bundestag for the first time 15.12.2021

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.

08.12.2021 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes the oath from President of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Baerbel Bas during a session at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin on December 8, 2021 to swear in the country's next Chancellor. - Members of the parliament elected Olaf Scholz, bringing the curtain down on Angela Merkel's 16-year reign, ushering in a new political era with the centre-left in charge. Together with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, Scholz's SPD managed in a far shorter time than expected to forge a coalition that aspires to make Germany greener and fairer. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Olaf Scholz formally sworn in as German chancellor 08.12.2021

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel wished Olaf Scholz good luck doing "the best job there is." The new German parliament elected Scholz as Merkel departs after 16 years at the helm of Europe's largest economy.

Olaf Scholz (SPD), designierter Bundeskanzler, bei der Unterzeichnung des Koalitionsvertrages von SPD, Grünen und FDP zur Bildung einer Bundesregierung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

What are the main tasks for Olaf Scholz and Germany's new government? 09.12.2021

Germany's incoming coalition government needs to hit the ground running. Fighting the COVID pandemic is the most pressing task.

07.11.2020 Zwei Patrouillenboote fuer Aegypten legen im Faehrhafen Mukran an. Die auf der Peene-Werft gebauten Marineschiffe werden auf Frachtschiffe verladen. Erst vor wenigen Tagen hatte die Bundesregierung hat die Lieferung von zehn Patrouillenbooten fuer die aegyptische Marine genehmigt. Diese Kriegsschiffe sind ein Teil der urspruenglich fuer Saudi-Arabien vereinbarten 33 Patrouillenboote. Mehr als die Haelfe der Schiffe konnte durch ein Ruestungsexport-Verbot an die Saudis nicht mehr ausgeliefert werden.

Germany: Merkel government greenlit controversial arms deal with Egypt 16.12.2021

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel's government approved controversial weapons exports to Egypt before leaving office. Critics of the move are hoping the new government under Olaf Scholz will adopt a stricter arms policy.