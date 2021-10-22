 What did you do during lockdown? Elton John made an album | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 22.10.2021

Culture

What did you do during lockdown? Elton John made an album

The pop star used the pandemic time indoors to record 16 songs. A range of artists, from Lil Nas X to Miley Cyrus appear on "The Lockdown Sessions."

  • Elton John at the piano during a concert in Munich.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Eccentric with a big heart

    The man born 1947 as Reginald Kenneth Dwight dominated Britain's pop scene in the 1970s. In the US, Elton John was one of the first artists ever with four simultaneous top ten records. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him for his contributions to music and charity. For his current album, the 74-year-old collaborated with young artists.

  • Dua Lipa with her arm around Elton John.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Multi-generational music

    Together with 26-year-old Dua Lipa, Elton John has his first number one hit in 16 years. The song "Cold Heart" is the first track on the new album "The Lockdown Sessions," which he recorded with a wide variety of musicians during the long pandemic break. Elton John shows here once again that he has always remained young in his more than 50-year career.

  • Elton John wearing read glasses and a gray felt hat.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Flashy appearances

    Elton John is not very tall. And somehow not a classic beauty either. The pop star has compensated for this from the very beginning: With the most shrill stage outfits, colorful clothes, feather boa, platform shoes and extreme glasses. With this and a few excellent songs in tow, which he wrote together with his lyricist Bernie Taupin, he started his career at the beginning of the 1970s.

  • Elton John on the piano, wearing a purple suit.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Big hits, big pianos

    Elton John at the piano — an iconic image. Here, the living legend is seen playing "Your Song" at the start of his 2000 British tour. It was his heartfelt breakthrough title in 1970, his first single in the charts, a song that hit the top ten in England and the US. After that, there was no stopping Elton John.

  • Elton John singing at a microphone.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Rocket Man

    He worked incessantly, releasing three studio albums in 1971 alone. His biggest hits were all produced in the 1970s, "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "Candle in the Wind." Duets with John Lennon ("Whatever Gets You Through the Night") and Kiki Dee ("Don't Go Breaking My Heart") elevated Elton John to a pop titan.

  • Elton John wearing a wig and colorful jacket at the piano.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Big hair, big issue

    Elton John has always had thin hair. Whether long or short — more and more his scalp has shimmered through and his receding hairline has become more pronounced. Hence the hats — or sometimes a flashy wig, like above. The singer finally put an end to the hair loss and underwent a hair transplant.

  • Elton John kicking a soccer ball, four other soccer players stand behind him and watch (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Devotion to soccer

    By 1976, Elton John was flush enough to finance another passion: soccer. He supported the Watford Football Club, a move that catapulted the team from forth division to the Premier League, and invested in the Los Angeles Aztecs. Above, Irish soccer legend George Best watches the pop star in action.

  • Elton John swings a tennis racket at a tennis ball

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Swing the racket to fight Aids

    The advocate for gay and lesbian rights founded the Elton John Aids Foundation in the early 1990s. John helped organize regular charity events — and he participated, like in the above 2016 celebrities' charity tennis tournament.

  • George Michael, Princess Diana and Elton John greeting one another.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    The princess and the pop king

    Elton John's best friends included George Michael (right) and Lady Diana. Diana and Elton had one thing in common: the press was constantly chasing them. The princess, as the British Queen's daughter-in-law, was constantly under pressure and stuck in an unhappy marriage. Elton was the bird of paradise who did coke, drank and was gay. Here, the three met at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

  • Princess Diana and Elton John crying at Gianni Versace's funeral.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Through thick and thin

    Diana and Elton John had a common close friend: fashion designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in July 1997. At his funeral service in Milan, thousands of mourners gathered — including Princess Diana and Elton John, seen here. Stunned, they bid farewell to their friend. John had no idea that the next stroke of fate would follow only a short time later.

  • Elton John at the piano during Lady Diana's funeral.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Goodbye England's Rose

    Lady Diana died from injuries suffered in a car accident in August 1997. Elton John then rewrote the lyrics to "Candle in the Wind," a song he originally penned for Marilyn Monroe in the 1970s. Elton John peformed the song at Diana's funeral. The recording sold millions of copies and raised millions of euros for charity.

  • Elton John and Renate Blauel on their wedding day (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Married to Renate

    Elton John came out as bisexual in 1976. He married the German sound engineer Renate Blauel in 1984. The marriage lasted four years. Two years after the break-up, Elton John declared his homosexuality.

  • Elton John und David Furnish (picture-alliance/newscom/J. Angelillo)

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Married to David

    In 2005, Elton John and David Furnish documented their civil partnership, which was formally converted into a marriage nine years later. "As a gay man I am perfectly happy with my sexuality and my life. I can honestly say that the deepest longings of my heart are satisfied," John said in response to a Scottish cardinal's remarks about homosexuality.

  • Elton John und David Furnish in pirate costumes.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Ahoy, mate

    John and Furnish adore dressing up in outlandish outfits. For John's 50th birthday, they showed up as a baroque couple, ten years later saw the pair decked out as banana republic dictators. Above, their outfit at a friend's birthday party.

  • Elton John and family in a boat.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Four guys, one family

    The couple adopted two boys, Zachary Jackson Levon and Elijah Joseph Daniel. Both children have the same surrogate mother — but whether John or Furnish is the biological dad remains a well-kept secret.

  • Lady Gaga with her arm around Elton John.

    Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend

    Best friend and godmother: Lady Gaga

    Zachary and Elijah have a famous godmother: Lady Gaga. She provides an additional shrill note in the family. She and Elton John are close friends. In February 2016, shown here, the two gave a concert on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood — as a thank-you for supporting his AIDS foundation.


It's been a while since he released a new album, but no sooner had Sir Elton Johnreleased his new track "Cold Heart" than it went to the top of the charts.

The track, which also features singer Dua Lipa, knocked the long-running pop king Ed Sheeran off the British charts. But the 30-year-old Sheeran is hardly heartbroken since he's also a major fan of the 74-year-old British superstar.

So much so that he called on his fans to get Elton John to the top of the charts. For the 74-year-old, who was knighted by the Queen for his contributions to charity and music, it is a place he hasn't held for 16 years.

"Cold Heart" is a medley in which several songs are mixed together into one, including some of John's biggest hits.

With the help of the Australian pop duo Pnau, John's old tracks "Sacrifice" and "Rocket Man," as well as parts of "Kiss The Bride" and "Where's The Shoorah" have been transformed into a pop-dance number that appeals to both the older generation who can sing along with the classic hits, as well as the younger generation who may simply like the song's contemporary sound. The new album, called The Lockdown Sessions, will be released on October 22.

Uniting generations of musicians

It's clear that John is aiming for multi-generational appeal with this latest release. Proof is in the lineup of participating musicians — it's a veritable all-star collection of hit makers from the past decades. In addition to the 26-year-old Dua Lipa, John collaborated with other young artists including Charlie Puth, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X — many of whom are young enough to be John's grandchildren.

The album also features Elton John jamming with many other hit musical acts from a diverse range of genres, including the Gorillaz, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac and even Stevie Wonder. Six of the songs are covers, while ten are entirely new.

Miley Cyrus sings Metallica

One of the most interesting collaborations is a cover of the Metallica hit "Nothing Else Matters." The track features a number of musicians whose names are sure to ring a bell. In addition to Elton John on piano, there's Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, Metallica bassman Robert Trojillo and even genre-crossing cello star Yo-Yo Ma.

Miley Cyrus and Metallica on stage

Miley Cyrus and Metallica

The crowning touch are the vocals by US pop starlet Miley Cyrus, whose deep voice proves she could easily be lead singer of a very loud rock band.

While many people were bored and kept busy during the pandemic lockdown watching Netflix and making trips to the grocery store, Elton John got creative. He made use of his global musical network and met with the other artists via Zoom or in the studio. The aim was to get to know each other, exchange ideas and ultimately make music. John left the trodden path — something which probably wouldn't have happened without his collaborations with the many young musicians he corresponded with during lockdown.

'Magic and happiness'

During a Zoom interview, Elton John raves about the sessions. He described feeling "magic and happiness" when he thinks about these recordings born out of lockdown.

Elton John | Album Cover The Lockdown Sessions

New album out: Elton John

"I've created and cultivated friendships with young musicians, and that's really spurred me on," he said adding that he'd also like to collaborate with Billie Eilish, whom he adores. "It excites me when I hear something new by somebody new."

For now, though, he's looking forward to the release of the record. He's been counting down the hours on his Instagram account, which is followed by 3.7 million people. One thing is for sure: both old and new fans can look forward to hearing varied mix of music, ranging from modern pop to classic rock. And the good news keeps coming. Fans of Elton John and Ed Sheeran, listen up: the two are planning a joint Christmas song.

This article has been translated from German.

