 What crazy car would you take for a spin? | Lifestyle | DW | 27.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What crazy car would you take for a spin?

In the new series "Going Into Overdrive" Euromaxx presents people with a passion for exceptional vehicles - from submersible cars like sQuba, to "Brutus" - a race car. Which one would you drive first?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Die Fahrrückten

DW Euromaxx Tetanus Cord

Andy Saunders uses the rusted body kits of old cars to build imaginative vehicles. His "Tetanus Cord" is a vintage car from 1937 that he transformed after about 7,000 hours of hard work.

DW Euromaxx Brutus

The "Brutus" is an experimental race car inbuilt with an aircraft engine for speed and power. It can be admired in the Car & Technology Museum in Sinsheim. Museum director Hermann Layher believes that it is the world's most dangerous vehicle.

DW Euromaxx Rinspeed sQuba

Swiss car visionary Frank Rinderknecht and his company Rinspeed present a new prototype every year. Among them is the sQuba - a car that can dive underwater.

Now we want to hear from you: Which of these cars would you like to take for a spin? We are curious to hear your answers. One of the lucky participants will receive an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside.


The car I want to drive is: 

- Tetanus Cord
- Brutus
- Rinspeed sQuba

The deadline for entries is December 4, 2020, 12 noon UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

Advertisement
Sophia Loren and co-star, Ibrahima Gueye in a scene from The Life Ahead in an olive grove near Bari.

Sophia Loren's comeback in Holocaust survivor role is a Netflix hit

The 86-year-old Sophia Loren delivers star performance in her first feature film in a decade: "The Life Ahead," directed by Loren's son Edoardo Ponti, has shot to the top 10 on Netflix.  

Poet Paul Celan

Paul Celan: The post-Holocaust poet

Author Paul Celan was born 100 years ago. As one of the most influential postwar German-language poets, his works remain more relevant than ever.  

The Weeknd

The Weeknd slams Grammys as 'corrupt'

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations field, while Canadian artist The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of corruption and Justin Bieber is disappointed.  

Germany, trees with festive lights and some Christmas market stalls in Hamburg

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit

Most Christmas markets in Germany have been cancelled. What remains is festive lighting in many cities. A journey through pre-Christmas Germany: From Lübeck to Nuremberg.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  