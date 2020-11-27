What crazy car would you take for a spin?

Andy Saunders uses the rusted body kits of old cars to build imaginative vehicles. His "Tetanus Cord" is a vintage car from 1937 that he transformed after about 7,000 hours of hard work.





The "Brutus" is an experimental race car inbuilt with an aircraft engine for speed and power. It can be admired in the Car & Technology Museum in Sinsheim. Museum director Hermann Layher believes that it is the world's most dangerous vehicle.





Swiss car visionary Frank Rinderknecht and his company Rinspeed present a new prototype every year. Among them is the sQuba - a car that can dive underwater.

Now we want to hear from you: Which of these cars would you like to take for a spin? We are curious to hear your answers. One of the lucky participants will receive an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside.



The car I want to drive is:



- Tetanus Cord

- Brutus

- Rinspeed sQuba

The deadline for entries is December 4, 2020, 12 noon UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!